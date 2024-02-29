Highlights RJ Barrett has thrived with the Raptors, showing improvement in every stat since the trade.

Immanuel Quickley is proving himself as a starting point guard for the Raptors with sharp-shooting skills.

The trade worked well for both sides, with O.G. Anunoby excelling in New York as the centerpiece of the trade.

Though the Toronto Raptors lost when Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks visited Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday, there were two clear front-runners for the Raptors. Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett led the Raptors in scoring and were a big reason they kept up with Dallas as long as they did.

Two months ago, Barrett and Quickley arrived in Toronto in a trade with the New York Knicks. At the time, there was a lot of speculation about what they would bring to Toronto — from Toronto media that knew of them, and from New York media who had watched them.

Now, we definitely are not seeing them at their full potential. Since that trade, another two trades shook up the Raptors roster, it's been a huge adjustment period, and the team has been on the road a lot.

Still, we are getting glimpses of what their full potential on this roster could look like.

"The chemistry and stuff like that is just a constant process. Like, there's not really one day where all of a sudden you have to figure it out. It's just every day you play together, every rep you get a little bit better." – Jakob Poeltl

Barrett is thriving back home

Toronto-native has seen an increase in nearly all stats since the trade

Raptors fans may have been a little familiar with Barrett's game when they found out he was being traded to his hometown Raptors.

Barrett, born in Mississauga, has been a mainstay of the Canadian National Men's program and was a huge factor in the team's historic bronze medal at the FIBA World Cup last fall. Yet, FIBA RJ and NBA RJ seemed to be two different players.

Barrett was drafted third overall in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Knicks, and while things started well, it seemed both parties were ready for change.

On Dec. 30, it was announced that RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and a second round draft pick would be headed to Toronto in exchange for O.G. Anunoby, Malachi Flynn and Precious Achiuwa. The odd part of the rhetoric surrounding the trade was that Barrett was viewed as a "throw-in" while the real trade was Anunoby for Quickley.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic : RJ Barrett is shooting better from three-point range (6-for-11) than from the free-throw line (4-for-15) over his last four games.

That has certainly not been the case. Barrett has absolutely flourished in his role here with the Raptors. Sure, coming home has felt good, as Barrett has mentioned multiple times, but his game works incredibly well with Scottie Barnes, and that has been evident since the first time they played together.

Now, two months in, the stats are speaking for themselves. RJ has seen improvement in nearly every tracked stat, the one (very odd) standalone being his free throw shooting.

RJ Barrett - 2023-24 Splits Category Knicks Raptors Points 18.2 20.5 Rebounds 4.3 6.5 Assists 2.4 3.9 Field goal % 42.3 40.5 3-point field goal % 33.1 55.0

Personally, he also feels more comfortable as a whole two months in. It's been a whirlwind — going from being on a lengthy road trip with the Knicks to starting his Raptors career on a lengthy road trip. The trade deadline, the ever-changing roster, the uncertainty of this team.

Yet, Barrett seems to be relaxed and trying to enjoy the moment. That is evident on and off the court. He may have taken the throwaway comments a little personally, because the on-court product is absolutely blowing every naysayer away.

"Definitely more comfortable, for sure. Being able to go out and practice, especially the break, you know, we got a couple of good practices and that helped a lot. We had a lot of new pieces, even since I got here, the team is completely different again. Just trying to get used to that." – RJ Barrett

Quickley has ice in his veins

Blossoming as full-time starting point-guard in the NBA

The Raptors needed a starting-calibre point guard. Immanuel Quickley was a starting-calibre point guard who was not starting for the Knicks. A match made in heaven on paper, and in practice? It's shaping up like that as well.

When Quickley was traded to the Raptors he was advertised as a sharp-shooter with a pretty floater, who could keep up on defense.

Sharp-shooting? Most definitely — he's shooting 43 percent from three since the trade, and averaged 18.3 points per game in the month of February. His floater surely is pretty, but his general craftiness and quickness (no pun intended) in the paint makes him dynamic and hard to guard.

While his defense could see a little bit of improvement, he's also on a team that is generally not great defensively as a whole.

Last month, head coach Darko Rajaković expressed his desire for Quickley to be making upwards of 10 three-point attempts per night on average. He listened, and has been pretty consistently getting close to ten attempts per game.

"Just finding that fine balance of aggressiveness and looking to score, but also being able to recognize situations when [Quickley's] teammates are open and when he needs to make right plays. Sometimes, a lot of times, he's going to be facing two players on the goal, and he needs to be able to find his teammates, find open play." — Darko Rajaković

With only two months under his belt as a Raptor, and a full off-season of development ahead of him, we can only guess what Quickley will look like as a fully integrated and settled member of this roster. There are definitely plans for what the team wants him to continue to become though, and the talent we are seeing him display as he grows more comfortable as a Raptor is promising.

Is the grass greener in Manhattan?

Anunoby is thriving on a playoff-bound Knicks team.

Anunoby was the centerpiece of this trade with the Knicks. Beloved in Toronto for his dry humor and defensive skill, it was hard to see him go to New York. With his contract expiring and his future in Toronto uncertain, it was time to make the move.

Anunoby himself wanted a bigger role as well, and seems to be getting that in New York. He is revered for his defensive ability — which we all knew about here in Toronto. He is blending well with Jalen Brunson and the Knicks are fourth in the Eastern Conference, looking to make a run in the playoffs.

OG Anunoby - 2023-24 Splits Category Raptors Knicks Points 15.1 15.6 Rebounds 3.9 4.6 Assists 2.7 1.5 Field goal % 48.9 51.6 3-point field goal % 37.4 41.9

Though Flynn was moved prior to the trade deadline, Achiuwa seems to be doing well in New York as well, with stats up and some good performances under his belt.

Overall, it seems like the trade worked out well for both sides. Each team filled some needed positions and the players seem to be in roles that compliment their skills better overall.