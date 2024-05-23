Highlights In the summer of 2019, the Thunder and Clippers agreed to a trade centered around Paul George and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Fast-forward to 2024, and Gilgeous-Alexander has become one of the best pure scorers in the entire league, while the Clippers have seen varying levels of success since acquiring George.

Analyzing the trade five years later, it's apparent that one team may have come out of this deal as the clear winner, as Oklahoma City received plenty of draft capital along with their superstar guard.

Both the Los Angeles Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder sat in interesting positions following the conclusion of the 2018-19 season. For Oklahoma City, their second season of trotting out a line-up featuring All-Star forward Paul George and 2017 NBA MVP Russell Westbrook came to a disappointing close after losing their first-round playoff series to Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers in five games.

Lillard's legendary, buzzer-beating three-pointer to win the series would send the Thunder packing, and their front office scrambling. This came a season after their first playoff run, which was also a first-round exit courtesy of Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz.

In George's second regular season with the Thunder, he averaged 28 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.2 steals, which led to a third-place finish in both MVP and Defensive Player of the Year voting. After their first-round exit, Thunder general manager Sam Presti had to decide whether they wanted to commit to the core, or if they would rebuild, starting with dealing the two stars. In the case of George, they'd be capitalizing on his trade value while it was at its peak after his fantastic season.

Paul George 2018-19 Regular Season Advanced Stats - Oklahoma City Thunder Category Stat PTS 28.0 TS% 58.3% WS 11.9 +/- 7.2

For the Clippers, things were slightly different. As the eighth seed in the Western Conference in 2018-19, a team led by Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams, and Montrezl Harrell took the Golden State Warriors to six games before Kevin Durant sent them packing with a 50-point Game 6 performance.

The franchise had no business taking two games in a series from a team of that caliber, so the Clippers' perspective on trying to build a winning team may have changed as they were eyeing Kawhi Leonard in free agency. This was especially after it was made known that the two-time NBA Finals MVP expressed that he desired to play in Los Angeles.

After successfully signing Leonard that off-season, the Clippers decided that they were still on the hunt for another piece to pair with Leonard, so with their draft capital and an enticing young player in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, they pulled off the trade for George. Now that five years have passed and the 2023-24 season will be wrapping up shortly, the success of both teams on the court post-trade can be judged more clearly.

One side seemed to get the better end of the deal, but discerning how the trade affected both franchises as a whole can potentially change how the agreement is viewed by the NBA world.

Full Trade Details LAC Received OKC Received Paul George 2021 FRP (via MIA) 2022 FRP 2023 Pick Swap 2024 Pick Swap 2025 FRP (via MIA) 2025 Pick Swap 2024 FRP Danilo Gallinari Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Clippers Post-Trade

How did this monumental trade in the franchise's history affect their next five seasons?

Turbulent could be a word used to describe the Los Angeles Clippers following five seasons after acquiring George. In his first season with his new team, he'd only go on to play 48 games while averaging his lowest point per game average since his fourth NBA season in 2014 with 21.5. He would also miss the All-Star game for the first time in five seasons, showing that the transition to playing with another star forward in Leonard was not particularly easy.

Still, the Clippers would make the 'bubble' playoffs in 2019-20, where they'd defeat the Dallas Mavericks in the opening round. Then, they took a 3-1 series advantage over the Denver Nuggets in the second round, on the cusp of reaching the Conference Finals in the first year of their experiment. Instead, they'd lose their next three straight games to the Nuggets in an unforgettable collapse, turning their season from a wild success to an unthinkable failure. The following season, the Clippers would reach the Conference Finals, ultimately losing to the title runner-up Phoenix Suns in 2021.

In the next three seasons, the Clippers would miss the playoffs entirely and suffer two straight first-round exits at the hands of the Suns and Mavericks, again. The last two of their losses in the first round came while their superstar Leonard missed the brunt of both series' nursing injuries. As the NBA world knows, this has been a common theme with both of the star acquisitions from 2019. In their first five seasons as teammates, both George and Leonard have played 263 and 229 regular season games, respectively, out of a possible 410. This includes their lone season where the team missed the playoffs in 2021-22, as Leonard did not play for the entire season to rehab a torn ACL.

Paul George-Kawhi Leonard Reg. Season GP - 2019-2024 - Los Angeles Clippers Season P. George GP K. Leonard GP 2019-20 48 57 2020-21 54 52 2021-22 31 0 2022-23 56 52 2023-24 74 68

Since then, Los Angeles has tried a couple of side-experiments which they hoped would boost the team's chances at a championship. Some of these maneuvers included picking up the former MVP and George's former Thunder teammate, Russell Westbrook, to lead their bench unit as a do-it-all offensive force. Another of their tests included trading for a second former NBA MVP in James Harden, who won the award the year after Westbrook in 2018.

Harden performed duties as the Clippers' starting point guard in 2024, providing a play-making punch and bursts of scoring for a team trying to assert themselves as a dominant force in the West once again. Sadly, neither move led the team past the first round.

Thunder Post-Trade

Oklahoma City came away with the future of their franchise in more ways than one after agreeing to the deal

Coming off of their two previous upsetting playoff exits, the Thunder's decision to trade George looked initially like the start to a long and arduous rebuild. With no promise other than their recently acquired project in Gilgeous-Alexander and their massive number of first-round draft choices, Oklahoma City knew that they'd suffer many a losing season after the departure of both George and Westbrook.

Speaking of Westbrook, his eventual trade to the Houston Rockets came in exchange for four more potential first-round picks and an aging Chris Paul, who many thought the Thunder would immediately flip. In many ways, all hope was lost on winning basketball and being present in Oklahoma City for the next few seasons.

Well, actually, things weren't too bad for too long. In their first season without George and Westbrook, Paul and Gilgeous-Alexander became a dynamic duo in their own right, keeping playoff hopes high throughout the eventually-shortened regular season. Gilgeous-Alexander would make an immediate impact while being given the keys to the franchise, increasing his scoring average from 10.8 in his rookie season to 19.0 in his sophomore season with Oklahoma City.

Paul's tutelage seemed to rub off on his young guard, as his commitment to the team allowed the legendary floor general to provide mentorship for a player who'd soon show the world how talented he was. That 2019-20 Thunder team would make the playoffs, though they'd end up losing a hard-fought first-round series to the Harden-Westbrook Houston Rockets in seven games.

Gilgeous-Alexander's Thunder would miss the playoffs for the next three seasons after Paul's eventual departure to the Phoenix Suns. Their combined 46 wins in both the 2020-21 and 2021–22 seasons marked the lowest point the team would reach since the team's first season after their transition from the Seattle SuperSonics namesake and location.

Still, they were able to cash in on their draft selections, taking players that would lead the franchise to winning in the Western Conference sooner than they thought. After the conclusion of their 24-win 2022 season, the Thunder would make two franchise-altering lottery selections in the 2022 NBA Draft.

At pick No. 2, the Thunder selected Chet Holmgren, the lanky and skilled center from Gonzaga who looked to contribute to the perception of the 'prototypical center' in the modern NBA. 10 spots later, the Thunder selected Jalen Williams at No. 12 overall with a pick that was acquired in the Paul George deal, as they looked to develop the forward from Santa Clara into a supporting piece to pair with the quickly-improving Gilgeous-Alexander.

Though Holmgren would not play his rookie season due to injury, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made up for it by blossoming into a superstar and perennial MVP candidate. The then-24-year-old would explode in 2022-23, averaging 31.4 points on 51 percent shooting, finishing fifth in MVP voting. The absurd increase in production from Gilgeous-Alexander combined with a great rookie season from Jalen Williams contributed to a 40-42 record, nearly leading to a post-season berth.

Unfortunately, a Play-In Tournament loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves for the eighth seed in the Western Conference ended their exciting season. In Holmgren's 'rookie' campaign with Oklahoma City the following season, he finished second in Rookie of the Year voting while averaging 16.5 points and 2.3 blocks. Holmgren's presence offered the ability to stretch the floor and protect the basket at an elite level, playing a role in the Thunder's 57 win season, finishing with the first seed in the Western Conference.

Although the Thunder would be dismissed from the post-season in the second round after an exhilarating seven-game series with the Dallas Mavericks, their incredible season was not one to be disappointed about, as no one could have predicted that the youngest team in the entire association would take it by storm. Looking to the future, Oklahoma City still possesses seven first-round draft choices combined for both the 2024 and 2024 NBA Draft, and they are set to use an unprotected Clippers first-rounder in 2024 from the George deal.

In 2025, they have rights to another first-round pick swap with either Houston or Los Angeles' picks, depending on protections. Either way, this Thunder team came away with one of the most consistent players in the entire league, two lottery picks that turned out to perfectly mesh with their superstar, and supplemental draft selections like their point guard Cason Wallace, who was selected in the 2023 NBA Draft. Now, Oklahoma City has another chance to use their winnings from the George trade to bolster their young talent while competing in the present.

Would Both Teams Agree to this Trade Again?

In retrospect, one of these teams may think differently about pulling the trigger on this deal

Although many would say that the Clippers were the outright losers of the trade, there are still some positives to take away, even though they haven't reached the levels of on-court success that they'd wished. For one, the consistent regular season success and playoff appearances with their star players led to them breaking away from their 'little brother' status with the Los Angeles Lakers. In fact, their energetic and outspoken team owner, Steve Ballmer, felt that the team needed to move out.

The construction of their new home, the Intuit Dome, is set to be completed prior to the beginning of the 2024-25 NBA season, providing the opportunity to keep building their own identity. If the fact that their superstars brought the team a state-of-the-art arena means anything, then some might be able to convince themselves that this deal was worth it five years down the line. If the fact that the Clippers managed to come away with zero championships or Finals appearances with a core of Leonard and George means anything, then former Clippers' general manager Michael Winger might choose to hang up the phone on the Thunder if given the chance at a re-do.

As for Oklahoma City, they'd be hoping that the Clippers' competitive nature would force them to acquire George again with the hopes that things would shake out differently, leading to another highway robbery. In the deal, the Thunder made out with a boatload of draft capital that helped them solidify a competitive young roster with two of their franchise cornerstones in Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, while also coming away with arguably the best player in the deal.

The only problem at the time was that Los Angeles didn't know it yet. Of course, the Thunder themselves may not have known it, but the trust they put in their young Canadian shooting guard would eventually lead to a massive reward.