Highlights The 49ers passed on Patrick Mahomes in the 2017 draft, leading to regret and two Super Bowl losses.

Trey Lance rose from FCS to NFL Draft with North Dakota State success and 0 interceptions in 2019.

The 49ers made a costly trade for the No. 3 overall draft pick in 2021, though Lance was never able to gain footing in the Bay.

Kyle Shanahan was only on the job as the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers for a few months when he and general manager John Lynch made a mistake that, for most general managers and head coaches, would usually lead to both of them being fired.

The year was 2017, and Shanahan and Lynch traded away the No. 2 overall pick to the Chicago Bears because they assumed Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins would sign with them the next offseason and neglected to scout any of the quarterbacks available in the 2017 NFL Draft, a story that was relayed by NFL insider Adam Schefter on the Pardon My Take podcast.

The Bears used the No. 2 pick on quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and the 49ers used their new pick, at No. 3 overall, on defensive end Solomon Thomas.

While all nine teams that passed on Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes in 2017 before the Kansas City Chiefs selected him at No. 10 would come to regret it, nowhere has that pain been more pronounced than in San Francisco (except maybe in Chicago). Mahomes has beaten the 49ers in the Super Bowl twice in the last five years—two of three titles won by the Mahomian Chiefs so far.

By the time the 2021 NFL Draft rolled around, the 49ers had already endured one of those championship losses, and it was a mistake by Jimmy Garoppolo that seemingly cost them Super Bowl 54 when he overthrew a wide-open Emmanuel Sanders streaking into the end zone with the 49ers trailing 24-20 and less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter.

With the stink of not even making a proper attempt to evaluate Mahomes in 2017 still hanging over them, combined with a 6-10 record in 2020, the 49ers' brain trust of Shanahan and Lynch were champing at the bit to draft their very own franchise quarterback in 2021. No matter the cost.

That desperation kicked off a series of events that saw the Dolphins land two Pro Bowl wideouts and a Pro Bowl edge rusher, the Eagles acquire a back-to-back 1,000-yard wideout, the Cowboys nab a generational pass-rusher, and the Chiefs pick up an All-Pro corner, while the team that started it all, the 49ers, were left with four starts, 797 yards, and a whole lot of regret.

Related A World Where the Chicago Bears Drafted Patrick Mahomes The Bears taking Patrick Mahomes in the 2017 NFL Draft would have had a ripple effect on the Chiefs and the rest of the league.

Trey Lance's Rise From FCS North Dakota State to the NFL

Lance went undefeated and won the FCS title as a redshirt freshman in 2019

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Trey Lance was a Power Five recruit out of Marshall (Minn.) Senior High in 2018—just not at any position he wanted to play.

Big-time schools were recruiting Lance, who wanted to continue playing quarterback, as a wide receiver or defensive back. But he would not give up on his goal, and chose a school willing to let him pursue his dream in FCS powerhouse North Dakota State—winners of six of the previous seven national championships.

After redshirting in 2018, Lance turned the FCS division on its head in his first season as a starter in 2019 and led the Bison to a 16-0 record and another national title.

Lance finished the season with 2,786 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, and no interceptions to go with 1,100 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. He won the Jerry Rice Award as the top FCS freshman in the nation and the Walter Payton Award as the nation's top offensive player in the FCS for his efforts.

After all but one of North Dakota State’s games in 2020 was canceled because of the pandemic, the buzz was already building for Lance, who stands 6'4" and 224 pounds, as a big-time NFL prospect. After just 17 starts—and 17 wins—he left school with three years of eligibility remaining to enter the 2021 NFL Draft.

Shanahan, Lynch Pull Off Blockbuster Trade With Dolphins

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

After going 10-22 over Shanahan's first two seasons in San Francisco, the 49ers bounced back and went 13-3 in 2019, advancing to the Super Bowl. There, they blew a 10-point halftime lead against Mahomes and the Chiefs, who earned their first Super Bowl win in 50 years.

With starter Jimmy Garoppolo injured, Shanahan and the 49ers took a huge step back in 2020, going 6-10 and winding up with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. No longer sold on Garoppolo, Shanahan wanted a young star to run his offense.

With the Jacksonville Jaguars a lock to take Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence at No. 1 overall, Lynch and Shanahan believed there were two more can’t-miss quarterbacks available, with BYU’s Zach Wilson and Lance.

The 49ers set out to get one of them, by any means necessary.

One month before the draft, the 49ers traded three first-round picks, in 2021, 2022, and 2023, and a third-round pick in 2022 to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for Miami’s 2021 first-round pick, which was No. 3 overall. After the New York Jets took Wilson at No. 2, the 49ers selected the 20-year-old Lance at No. 3.

The trade kicked off a chain reaction that would ultimately change the fortunes of at least a half-dozen teams.

Related Revisiting Jaylen Waddle Draft Trade: Dolphins Gave Up 1st-Rounder For WR2 How did all the picks involved in the 2021 Jaylen Waddle draft day trade turn out?

After Trade, Stars Begin to Fall Into Place ... For Everyone but 49ers

Dolphins-49ers trade before 2021 NFL Draft created a domino effect throughout the NFL

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier wasn’t done making moves after pulling off the blockbuster trade with the 49ers.

The Dolphins traded two of the first-round picks obtained from the 49ers—No. 12 overall in 2021 and what would become the No. 29 pick in 2022—along with a 2022 fourth-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles to move back up to the No. 6 overall pick in 2021, which the Dolphins used on Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who set an NFL rookie record with 104 receptions in 2021 but is now a WR2 with Tyreek Hill in town (more on him shortly).

Aftermath Of 2021 Lance Trade 49ers End Up With Dolphins End Up With Eagles End Up With Cowboys End Up With QB Trey Lance WR Jaylen Waddle WR DeVonta Smith Edge Micah Parsons 2023 1st Round Pick 2022 1st Round Pick DE Chauncey Golston 2022 3rd Round Pick 2022 4th Round Pick

The Eagles took the 2021 first-round pick obtained from the Dolphins and traded it to the Dallas Cowboys, along with a 2021 third-round pick, in exchange for the Eagles' 2021 first-round pick at No. 10 overall.

Those picks would turn into franchise cornerstones for each team. The Eagles took Heisman Trophy-winning wide receiver DeVonta Smith out of Alabama at No. 10 overall and the Cowboys took Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons at No. 12 overall.

Smith has had back-to-back seasons of over 1,000 receiving yards in 2022 and 2023 and signed a three-year, $75 million contract extension in April 2024. Parsons is arguably the NFL’s best defensive player and is a three-time NFL All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler through his first three seasons.

Dolphins Continued to Use 49ers Haul To Turn Team Around

Miami added another elite wideout in 2022

© Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

One year later, in March 2022, the Dolphins took some of their haul from the trade with the 49ers and used it in another blockbuster deal, sending a first round, a second round, and two fourth-round picks in 2022 and a sixth-round pick in 2023 to the Chiefs in exchange for wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

The Dolphins immediately signed Hill to a four-year, $120 million contract extension with $72.2 million guaranteed, making him the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL. Hill, now a six-time NFL All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowler, has put up over 1,700 receiving yards in each of his first two seasons in Miami, falling 16 receptions short of the NFL's receiving triple crown with 119 receptions for 1,799 receiving yards and 13 receiving touchdowns in 2023.

The Chiefs traded part of the draft package from the Dolphins to the New England Patriots, sending the 2022 first-round plus a 2023 third-round pick and a 2023 fifth-round pick to Foxborough in exchange for the No. 21 overall pick in 2022, which the Chiefs used on Unviersity of Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie. In two seasons, McDuffie has won two Super Bowls and was named First-Team NFL All-Pro in 2023.

The Dolphins still weren’t done.

In November 2022, they sent the 2023 first-round pick obtained from the 49ers along with a 2024 fourth-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds to the Denver Broncos in exchange for two-time Pro Bowl linebacker Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since 2004, 16 of the 20 winning quarterbacks in the Super Bowl were playing for the team that originally drafted them.

On January 31, 2023, the Broncos traded that 2023 first-round pick obtained from the Dolphins (via the 49ers) and a 2024 second-round pick to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for a 2024 third-round pick … and the rights to head coach Sean Payton.

The QB That Started It All Never Got a Real Shot

In a cruel twist, the one person who things didn't work out for was Lance

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

After serving primarily as Garoppolo’s backup in 2021, Lance was named the 49ers’ starter in 2022 and lasted just two games before he suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2.

In the time between Lance’s injury and his return, Garoppolo was injured (again) and Brock Purdy, the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, became entrenched as the starter. Purdy has gone 17-4 since taking over in Week 13 of the 2022 season, led the 49ers to back-to-back NFC Championship Games, and became the lowest-drafted starting quarterback in a Super Bowl last season.

After Lance was demoted to the 49ers’ No. 3 quarterback behind Purdy and Sam Darnold before the 2023 season, he demanded a trade and was shipped to the Cowboys in exchange for a fourth-round pick. In the end, Lance started as many games (four) for the 49ers as they spent draft picks on his acquisition.

Lance Cost vs. Production 49ers Cost Lance Production 2021 1st Rounder 2-2 in 4 Starts 2022 1st Rounder 54.9 Completion %, 84.5 Rating 2023 1st Rounder 797 yards, 5 TDs, 2 INTs 2022 3rd Rounder 235 Rush Yards, 1 Rush TD

Lance spent 2023 as the Cowboys’ No. 3 quarterback and didn’t play a single snap, as his move from San Francisco to Dallas ended up being a lateral one.

Even when Shanahan tried to admit the 49ers made a mistake in trading for Lance, he still couldn’t quite get there. Instead, he seemed to place the blame on the free-agent quarterback market at the time for forcing his hand when he spoke about it in September last year on KNBR 680 radio:

When you move up, and it doesn’t work out, that’s definitely a mistake. But we did like our decisions when we looked into the two veterans that were available, and we didn’t get that. And we knew what way we were going to have to go two years from then. We knew we needed to go up and get a quarterback at that time.

Hindsight can be 20/20, but it really feels like Shanahan and Lynch's regular sight should have nipped this idea in the bud.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.