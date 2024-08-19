Highlights The 1998 NBA Draft featured a trade between the Raptors and the Warriors, swapping Carter and Antawn Jamison.

As an All-NBA talent, Carter led the Raptors to their first winning season in franchise history.

The Raptors won the trade in the long and short term, as Carter's impact made him a franchise legend.

The 1998 NBA Draft is one of the better classes in NBA history. While it likely falls just short of being a top-five draft class of all time due to the stiff competition at the top, it has a very easy case for the top 10.

One of the definitive stories that everyone should remember from the 1998 NBA Draft is the trade that happened within the top five picks of the draft.

Two North Carolina teammates, Vince Carter and Antawn Jamison, were traded for each other on draft night.

Jamison and Carter were both juniors in their final season with the Tar Heels. The dynamic duo led North Carolina to the Final Four in the 1998 March Madness tournament.

It may be easy to forget now, but Jamison was actually the leading man for that team, with Carter playing the role of co-star. In his final season, Jamison averaged 22.2 points (on 57.9 percent shooting from the field and 40.0 percent from beyond the arc) to go with 10.5 rebounds per game.

Carter was no slouch himself. He averaged 15.6 points (shooting 59.1 percent from the field and 41.1 percent from beyond the arc), 5.1 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.

When the NBA Draft came around, Jamison was selected by the Toronto Raptors fourth overall.

Meanwhile, Carter was drafted by the Golden State Warriors fifth overall. The only problem was the Warriors really coveted Jamison. Thus, a deal was struck between the two sides.

The draft rights for the two players were swapped for each other straight-up, with the Warriors adding some cash to get the deal done. The two former teammates traded draft caps as the Raptors wound up making one of the most important trades in their franchise's history.

Raptors Get the Man Who Would Change Their Franchise Forever

Carter played a pivotal role in the early history of the team

The Raptors joined the NBA in the 1995 expansion alongside the Vancouver Grizzlies. When they acquired Carter, the team had never experienced a winning season.

That was about to change.

Carter's rookie year would not bring forth that winning season just yet, but it would earn him a runaway victory with that year's Rookie of the Year Award. Carter earned 113 first-place votes to blow out Jason Williams and Paul Pierce for the honor.

Jamison was nowhere in sight.

The 1999-00 season, Carter's sophomore campaign, was the leap forward that the Raptors sought.

Vince Carter – 1999-00 Stats Category Stat PPG 25.7 RPG 5.8 APG 3.9 SPG 1.3 BPG 1.1 TS% 54.3 PER 23.4 WS 11.8 VORP 5.9

The Raptors went from a 23-27 record in the lockout-shortened campaign in 1998-99 to a 45-37 record in 1999-00. Carter played all 82 games during the regular season and was selected to his first All-Star Game and All-NBA team.

Carter was not only helping the Raptors in the win column, but he was helping them gain popularity in a city that was predominantly a hockey market. Toronto was embracing basketball with open arms.

There is no better illustration of the kind of excitement that Carter brought than the 2000 Slam Dunk Contest.

The following 2000-01 season was Carter's best year as a Raptor. He posted career-highs in points per game, three-point percentage, player efficiency rating, win shares and value over replacement player.

The Raptors' record improved to 47-35, and the team came one missed jumper short of its first conference finals appearance.

Carter and the Raptors eventually went through a tumultuous breakup that did not make either side look good. He was eventually dealt to the New Jersey Nets for a lackluster return that is not even worth mentioning.

The two sides left on sour terms, and boos would echo throughout the arena for a very long time when Carter returned to Toronto wearing a visitor's jersey.

Jamison Failed to Move the Needle for the Warriors

The Warriors' five-year run with Jamison was underwhelming

Jamison and the Warriors did not have nearly the fireworks in their relationship that Carter and the Raptors had. It was quite the opposite.

Their story lacked much allure by comparison.

Antawn Jamison – Stats with the Warriors Category Stat PPG 20.2 RPG 7.5 SPG 1.0 TS% 51.3 WS 25.2 VORP 7.0

The Warriors did not have a single winning season during Jamison's five-year run with the team. He was a good NBA player, scoring 20-plus points per game twice with the team, posting his career-high in the 2000-01 campaign.

However, the highest win total the Warriors managed to secure with Jamison in the fold was 38-44 in the 2002-03 season.

The following offseason, he was traded as part of a larger package to the Dallas Mavericks . None of the players the Warriors received back in the trade made a considerable impact on the team.

Raptors Win the Trade in the Short and Long Term

Time healed all the wounds in Toronto

In 2014, something unique happened. The booing for Carter stopped.

The Raptors played a video tribute for Carter that was met with the usual boos at first, but eventually, the sound in the arena changed. He received a standing ovation from the crowd and shed tears in the process.

The narrative around Carter in Toronto had finally shifted from villain to franchise legend, the latter of which is a well-deserved title.

Vince Carter – Stats with the Raptors Category Stat PPG 23.4 RPG 5.2 APG 3.9 SPG 1.3 BPG 1.0 TS% 52.6 WS 47.7 VORP 26.1

In the short term of this draft day trade, Carter helped propel the Raptors to their first semblance of team success in the NBA. He put eyes on the product and popularized the sport in Toronto.

Carter's long-term impact on the team may be best explained by the story of the (Vancouver) Memphis Grizzlies .

Without Carter in the building, the Raptors may not have escaped a fate similar to the other Canadian expansion team, which eventually relocated.

All of this is to say that the Raptors easily won this draft-day trade.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.