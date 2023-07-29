Highlights Rey Mysterio suffered an apparent whiplash injury during his match against Santos Escobar on WWE SmackDown.

The match was cut short after Escobar knocked down Mysterio with a suicide dive outside of the ring.

Escobar was announced as the winner and will face Austin Theory for the United States Championship in two weeks.

Rey Mysterio suffered what appeared to be a whiplash injury while competing against Santos Escobar for a chance to challenge Austin Theory for the United States Championship during WWE SmackDown last night as the match was cut short.

The masked legend faced of against his Latino World Order (LWO) teammate in an entertaining match for a shot at the United States Championship, as Theory looked on from a skybox.

Ultimately, the match was cut short after a back and forth encounter between the two LWO members, which resulted in Escobar knocking down Mysterio with a suicide dive outside of the ring, with the latter crashing his head off the floor as he fell back.

After an ad break, the show restarted with Mysterio receiving medical attention from a doctor.

Referee Jessika Carr then notified the announcer that the Hall of Famer was no longer able to continue, and the match was to be brought to a quick ending.

Video: Rey Mysterio's serious injury on WWE SmackDown

Therefore, Escobar was confirmed and announced as the winner, and will now face Theory in two weeks' time on SmackDown.

The two close friends shared a warm embrace and respect following the match, as Escobar went over to his mentor to express a strong sense of sportsmanship and adoration for his teammate.

Escobar was visibly disappointed with the result and outcome of the match.

Mysterio qualified for the finals after he won a fatal four way bout against Cameron Grimes, LA Knight, and Sheamus, while Escobar qualified by beating Grayson Waller, AJ Styles, and Butch in a similar match.

WWE fans have been expressing their concern for the Superstar and wishing him a speedy recovery.

One fan tweeted: "Man this is a shame. Hope Rey has a speedy recovery."

While others questioned the legitimacy of the injury as another fan tweeted: "Kinda seems like a work. They kept the camera on him and on the ref."

Was Rey Mysterio's injury storyline or legit?

Although there was some initial belief that the injury to Mysterio was a part of the storyline, this doesn't seem the case as according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, the injury occurred on SmackDown was a legitimate one and the referee and medical official reacted to make sure he was safe.

It was also clarified by Sapp that Escobar was ultimately going to be the winner on the night regardless, but was supposed to be a clean victory via pinfall.

Escobar has previously claimed victory over Theory in a non-title match on SmackDown earlier in the year.

WWE have a few injury concerns

Mysterio's injury is the latest of woes this year for the WWE, as earlier in the week on Raw, both Liv Morgan and Kevin Owens were written off of TV due to legitimate injuries.

Owens is thought to be dealing with a rib injury, meaning both him and Sami Zayn are set to miss out on defending their Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles at SummerSlam later in the year.

We are yet to receive any further comment and update on the extent of Mysterio's potential injury from the WWE or Mysterio himself.