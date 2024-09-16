UFC 306 on Saturday night attracted some famous onlookers, with WWE Hall of Famer, Rey Mysterio, in attendance at The Sphere in Las Vegas to see Merab Devalishvili defeat Sean O’Malley via unanimous decision after five rounds and become the new bantamweight champion.

UFC president Dana White said before the event that it would be a celebration of Mexican fighters past and present, so it was no surprise that it was witnessed by a Mexican-American icon like Rey Mysterio. The WWE Superstar met up with White backstage after the event, and in a video widely shared on social media, is seen unmasking, gifting the UFC head honcho his old mask, which was a special Luchador one with the Noche UFC logo on it, and explaining the significance of it, before donning a new yellow and black one as a show of gratitude. White then thanked the WWE legend for coming to the show.

TKO posted the video on their Instagram account with the caption: “A special moment with a legendary gift! @619iamlucha surprises @danawhite with a custom #NocheUFC mask to wrap up an epic night at #UFC306!” Luchador masks are a defining feature of Mysterio’s image, as well as Mexican culture in general, so this was a hugely symbolic moment for fans of both UFC and WWE. One fan responded to TKO’s post by saying: “Man, for a Luchador to take off his MASK in front of you is a great honour!” another commented: “What an absolutely insanely awesome honour to receive."

Rey Mysterio's Legacy in Combat Sport

The Master of the 619 is easily one of the greatest WWE Superstars in history

Mysterio is widely considered the greatest Luchador of all time and one of the greatest cruiserweights in professional wrestling history in a career that has spanned over 35 years. Mysterio has claimed several titles in his WWE career, including three Cruiserweight Championships, two Heavyweight Championships, three United States Championships, and two Intercontinental Championships. He also helped popularise Lucha Libre wrestling in the United States during his time with World Championship Wrestling, after joining the company in 1996.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Rey Mysterio has won 68% of his matches in WWE, as of the 16th of September 2024.

Mysterio dominated the cruiserweight division in WCW, winning the WCW Cruiserweight Championship five times, while also pioneering the flying style of wrestling that became his trademark. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter named him the Best Flying Wrestler twice, between 1995 and 1997, and between 2002 and 2004. Mysterio was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2023, and is also an inductee of the AAA Hall of Fame and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame.

Despite having recently turned 50, Mysterio still works full-time for WWE after returning to the company in 2018 following a spell at AAA. Since 2022, he has been locked in a storyline feud with his son Dominik Mysterio, who was also at the event on Saturday night, and the Judgement Day.

Rey Mysterio's WWE stats (as of 16/09/24) Total number of matches 2,374 Total number of wins 1,615 (68%) Total number of losses 692 (29.1%) Total number of draws 67 (2.8%)

UFC 306 Was a Huge Success

It became the highest-grossing UFC event in history

UFC 306 became the highest-grossing event in UFC history with $21,829,245 taken in gate receipts, so making the event a celebration of Mexican fighters certainly paid off for Dana White, and being gifted a mask by one of the all-time great Mexican fighters will have made it an extra special night at The Sphere for the UFC president.