Rey Mysterio is one of the greatest wrestlers in WWE history, but it seems like his days as an active performer are numbered.

The former World Champion has been wrestling for WWE for the better part of two decades, and had a solid run in WCW before that. He helped revolutionise high-flying wrestling and his innovative offense was unlike anything we'd ever seen before.

He was way ahead of his time and has been one of wrestling's most consistent and loved performers throughout his entire career. It's hard to imagine a world where he isn't whipping around the ring and defying the laws of gravity, but all the greats have to call it time on their career at one point or another.

Mysterio is 48 years old now, and it's unlikely he'll be around much longer. With his persistent knee issues over the years, it's inevitable that he's considered retiring on numerous occasions, but he's actually come out now and revealed when he'll actually hang his boots up for good.

The wrestling industry will be a worse place once Rey isn't working anymore, with very few having the impact or the career that the WWE legend has managed to have. Considering how often WWE favours the bigger, muscular stars, it's actually quite an achievement to see him thrive in the manner in which he did, at just 5ft 6".

Rey Mysterio's history in WWE

First bursting onto the scene for American audiences in WCW, Mysterio has been wowing fans for almost 30 years and few could have predicted the legacy he would go on to build when he first debuted in Eric Bischoff's cruiserweight division. For a while, it seemed he'd never be able to break free from the division specifically aimed at smaller wrestlers and there seemed to be a ceiling on his career.

He smashed through it though, and has become a legend in WWE. His 2006 Royal Rumble win, his run as the World Heavyweight Champion, and all of the numerous other titles he has held over the years are more than most superstars could even dream to accomplish.

It's going to be a sad day when Mysterio leaves the ring for good, but it seems that it will be sooner rather than later now that he's revealed the timeline for his retirement.

Rey Mysterio's plans for retirement

Unfortunately, we're going to have to get used to the idea of a WWE without Mysterio pretty quickly as he recently revealed that he will be done within the next two years. Speaking to Ariel Helwani in an episode of the journalist's show, The MMA Hour, the Rey revealed he hasn't got long left and will be retiring in the next two years.

I'm hoping that it can be within the next year and a half or two, maybe." It's not the news that fans of the United States Champion will want to hear, but considering he's slowly closing in on his 50th birthday, it's not entirely surprising.

Ring Name Rey Mysterio Real Name Oscar Gutierrez Date of Birth December 11, 1974 (age 48) Height 5 ft 6 in Weight 175 lb Hometown San Diego, California Debut 1989 Finisher The 619

Mysterio is currently set to feud with Logan Paul after the influencer called him out following his recent victory over Dillon Danis, but it seems very likely that he'll return to his rivalry with son Dominik before he leaves for good.