Highlights Rhamondre Stevenson expects to stay with the Patriots with a contract extension on the horizon.

He is set to earn just $3.3M in 2024, and the Patriots need a reliable running game going forward.

Retaining Stevenson is crucial for rookie head coach Jerod Mayo as part of the Patriots' core group.

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson is one of many Patriots players set to hit free agency in 2025.

Stevenson spoke to the media and expressed his confidence in staying in red, white, and blue going forward (via Chad Graff):

It is hard to go off of a "feeling," but it is his contract. He isn't a running back set to break the bank in the offseason, and security heading into a season instead of playing in the final year sounds like smart business.

Stevenson is set to earn just over $3.3M this season in the final year of his contract, which is low, even for a running back. Whether Jacoby Brissett or Drake Maye plays this season, the Patriots will need a reliable running game to compete with another tough schedule of NFL games in 2024—for all of which they will come in as the underdogs.

Stevenson Could Be A Key Asset For Jerod Mayo

With little going for the Patriots on offense, they need to retain what talent they have

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

With rookie head coach and heir to Bill Belichick, Jerod Mayo, at the helm, entering the regular season with a core will be vital to any success. Key veterans like Stevenson and center David Andrews are important pieces of the puzzle, and despite the offense's struggles, losing a player like Stevenson would be a downgrade at the position.

Similar to the team re-signing players like tight end Hunter Henry, offensive tackle Michael Onwenu, and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, the team must retain players for whom they won't be able to find a suitable upgrade.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STAT: In 2022, Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for his one and only 1,000-yard season, and was responsible for 49 first downs.

Stevenson has been anything but an elite talent, but his running ability and prowess moving the chains are something every team desires. He is responsible for 14 touchdowns and 2,256 rushing yards in three seasons. His 121 receptions show he also has a hidden value in the receiving game, serving as a big-bodied check-down option.

Health is a concern going forward, and the longevity of an NFL running back is never promising, which would leave the Patriots with a difficult decision if they had any sort of backup plan. Antonio Gibson is more of a third-down back at this point, and JaMycal Hasty has never had more than 200 yards in a season, so they kind of need to put their eggs in the Stevenson basket.

It's not a terrible place to be in, considering he was their best offensive player in 2023 by a pretty wide margin before going down. Stevenson is a solid starting back, but he won't command $10+ million like some of the bigger names in the league. Doubling his AAV (currently $3.3M) or thereabouts should be enough to get this deal done.

Rhamondre Stevenson Career Stats Year Yards TDs Yards/Att. Yards/Game Scrimmage Yards 2023 619 4 4.0 51.6 857 2022 1,040 5 5.0 61.2 1,461 2021 606 5 4.6 50.5 729

The Patriots still have upward of 40 players projected to become free agents in 2025, but if they can reach a deal with Stevenson before training camp, it will solidify their offensive identity for 2024.

Source: NBC

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.