WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley once again drove fans into meltdown on Monday Night Raw, with it this time being her ginormous back muscles that stole the attention.

A brief 16-second cut scene teased a reunification of The Terror Twins, Ripley and Damian Priest, as they encountered each other backstage prior to the former's face-off with Raquel Rodriguez, but it was what the female athlete was doing that sent the online WWE Universe into meltdown.

Rhea Ripley's Back Exercises Spark Meltdown

WWE fans on social media were quick to applaud the size of her back

Ripley displayed her severe strength and power during a variation of a cable extension exercise. As her back faced the camera, the Superstar flexed on a piece of rope displaying extreme rear dents and detail of muscle on her back. She displayed to the world the sculptured physique which sets her apart from the rest.

Fans flooded in their droves to social media, immediately to draw comments on the beast that Ripley is, with fans surprised at just how jacked the female wrestler is.

The clip was a huge talking point online ahead of the no disqualification match-up with Rodriguez, which ultimately resulted in Ripley nailing the Riptide on her opponent through a table, which led to yet another captivating scene as both Women's World Championship competitors Iyo Sky and Ripley clutched the title belt, giving a tease of what is to come next on WWE with a preview to a potential match-up between the two.