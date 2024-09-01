Rhea Ripley made all the headlines at WWE Bash in Berlin on the 31st of August after seemingly breaking one of the main rules of a match, much to the enjoyment and amazement of the onlooking crowd.

The Eradicator starred in a Mixed Tag Team match at the Bash in Berlin arena event, which was the highest-grossing in WWE history. She was fighting alongside Damian Priest, and the pair were controversially up against Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio, given the history between the fighters.

The Feud Between Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley & Dom Mysterio

Dom swapped Ripley for Morgan earlier this year

Mysterio, accurately nicknamed “Dirty Dom” after his recent behaviour, betrayed Rhea Ripley back at WWE SummerSlam. After Liv Morgan beat Rhea Ripley in the ring at said event earlier this year, Mysterio helped the victor back to her feet before kissing her in front of The Eradicator, who used to be in an on-screen relationship with him, making it one of the wildest moments at the event.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Rhea Ripley has now won 59.8% of her WWE matches following Bash in Berlin.

Therefore, when Ripley teamed up with Damian Priest in a bout against both of them at Bash in Berlin, everyone wanted to see The Eradicator get some revenge on Dirty Dom. Unfortunately, the chances of this weren’t very likely, as it would’ve been against the rules. In a Mixed Tag Team match like the one set up here, only the male and female counterparts can fight each other, rather than Rhea Ripley being able to get one over on Dominik Mysterio. When one of the fighters tags their partner, the other fighter currently in the ring must abide by the rules and tag their partner in, ensuring it’s always two male fighters competing or two females.

The Rule Rhea Ripley Broke at Bash in Berlin

However, after taking the Women’s World Champion out of the equation, Ripley let her feelings towards Dirty Dom be known, while he sheepishly entered the arena, appearing to want to make up with The Eradicator as he offered his arms out to her. Instead, she got some much-deserved payback and took the fight to Mysterio. To the delight of the crowd, Ripley applied a headscissors to Dominik, who cast the shadow of a defeated man.

WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 results Match Winner Loser Undisputed WWE Championship match Cody Rhodes Kevin Owens WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill The Unholy Union Mixed Tag Team match Rhea Ripley & Damian Priest Dominik Mysterio & Liv Morgan World Heavyweight Championship match Gunther Randy Orton

This is, as aforementioned, however, not within the typical rules of a Mixed Tag Team match, but even the referee took a lenient approach to the attack after the history between these two fighters. Mysterio’s blushes were almost spared after his allies in “The Judgement Day” appeared just as Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest were in dominant control. This bombshell could’ve turned the tide of the bout, but the momentum of The Terror Twins was too much, even for the extra fighters.

Damian Priest, sometimes known as The Archer of Infamy, dispatched the extra trouble, leaving Ripley to flatten Liv Morgan and secure the win for the duo. The 13,000-strong sellout crowd roared their approval for this, with many anxiously waiting since SummerSlam to see how Ripley would take her revenge.