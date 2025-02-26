Summary Rhea Ripley has become an undeniable star in WWE.

Ripley said that improvement in creative direction under Triple H has led to more detailed storylines in WWE.

Acknowledging past accomplishments and consistent character development are key in WWE's success.

The WWE just recently shifted into a new era following its groundbreaking deal with Netflix. With top superstars like Roman Reigns , Cody Rhodes , CM Punk, and Rhea Ripley at the forefront, WWE is enjoying a massive renaissance of success with record-breaking gate revenue, viewership, and merchandise sales.

A lot of factors have contributed to WWE’s resurgence. The new regime led by WWE Chief Content Office Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque is a big reason why. Superstars have voiced appreciation for the positive shift in the locker room, describing it as a more supportive and energized space where morale is high.

Likewise, the creative process has become more structured. Storylines are receiving greater attention to detail. Instead of feeling half-baked, narratives are now more layered, cohesive, and built with long-term storytelling in mind, which makes for a more compelling product. One superstar who has thrived under this improved creative direction is the current Women’s World Champion, Rhea Ripley.

Rhea Ripley Explains Why Triple H Era is Different

Ripley has become an undeniable star in WWE