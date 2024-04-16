Highlights Rhea Ripley has had to vacate her Women's World Championship after suffering a serious injury at the hands of Liv Morgan.

Morgan attacked Ripley backstage during an episode of Monday Night Raw, which led to the champion having to take time off to recover.

Backstage on this week's episode of Raw, Triple H and Ripley shared an emotional moment backstage after the announcement.

Rhea Ripley has vacated the WWE Women's World Championship due to an injury she suffered at the hands of Liv Morgan following an attack on last week's Monday Night Raw. Initial reports had suggested that Ripley was injured following last week's backstage segment with Morgan, suggesting the injury could have implications for the title picture.

Those reports were confirmed once the women's champion came out to the ring on last night's episode of Raw, as the champion confirmed her injury, explaining it would put her on the shelf for a few months before laying the title in the ring and warning the next champion she would be back and coming for blood.

Ripley has held the title for over a year after she defeated Charlotte Flair at last year's WrestleMania, and she only recently defended it against another member of The Four Horsewomen in Becky Lynch at this year's 'Mania just gone.

What Next for the Women's World Championship

The new champion will be crowned on next week's episode of Raw

This would have changed plans for the Australian superstar, who is just coming off the back of an impressive WrestleMania title defence against the decorated Becky Lynch. It is unclear who the next champion will be, but WWE announced that a new women's champion is to be decided on next week's Monday Night Raw. Not much information has been given, with that announcement being in the form of a graphic reading that a new champion will be decided on Raw.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Rhea Ripley was Women's World Champion for 380 days.

That format is yet to be announced, with suggestions for a gauntlet match. However, the usual standard of deciding new champions is with a tournament-style bracket. The last champion to be decided through a tournament bracket was Seth Rollins, who won the new World Heavyweight Championship by defeating AJ Styles at Night of Champions last year.

Who Will be the Next Raw Women's Champion

Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan would be among the favourites

It is yet to be determined who will be a part of whatever format will decide the next champion, but you could expect faces such as Becky Lynch to be looking for her next opportunity at the title. Another obvious contender for the title would be Liv Morgan, as this would potentially allow Ripley to be put straight back into the title picture when she is back from her injury, something which seems to be the plan if last night's promo on Raw is anything to go by.

Becky Lynch will understand Rhea Ripley's pain of vacating a women's championship. The Irish superstar was forced to vacate the title in 2020 with the reasoning being different to Rhea's, with Lynch announcing her pregnancy, leaving to give birth to her first child with Seth Rollins.

While Lynch was rumoured to be taking time off following her defeat at WrestleMania 40, those rumours appear untrue after she announced on Twitter that she would be a part of WWE's European tour, which begins tomorrow in the UK.

As suggested above, Liv Morgan could be the favourite contender for the women's championship to allow Ripley to come straight back into the title picture. The champion's promo focused on Morgan when announcing her retirement, and holding the title which her rival was forced to vacate would only add fuel to a feud that is already personal.

The attack was supposedly revenge for an injury that Morgan suffered at the hands of Ripley, causing her to miss months of her own career. After the Australian vacated the title, her rival appeared, being held back by security and could be seen wearing a shirt that read the 'Liv Morgan revenge tour.'

The former SmackDown Women's Champion declared earlier in the night that the revenge tour had begun and would not stop until she was Women's World Champion.