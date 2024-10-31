Earlier this week, former NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley was brutally attacked in the parking lot by Women's World Champion Liv Morgan and her sidekick Raquel Rodriguez. The two were seen walking away from Ripley's car, with Morgan carrying a baseball bat and Rodriguez sporting a metal pipe.

In the aftermath of the attack, it was revealed that Rhea 'The Nightmare' Ripley had suffered a fracture to her right orbital socket. However, while it is clear that Ripley will be unable to compete for some time, it is currently unknown as to how long it will be until we see her back in the ring.

Writing on their official website, WWE released the following statement: "Last night on NXT, Rhea Ripley was heinously attacked in the parking lot by Women's World Champion Liv Morgan and her enforcer Raquel Rodriguez. Following the brutal attack, it has been revealed that The Nightmare has suffered a fractured right orbital socket, which will put Ripley out of action for an undisclosed amount of time.

The Rivalry Between Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan

The long-standing feud between Ripley and Morgan came as a result of their mutual interest in Dominik Mysterio. Following Mysterio's betrayal of his family and his membership in the 'Judgment Day' faction, Ripley took the up-and-coming Mysterio under her wing and the two struck up quite the relationship.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: As of the 31st of October, Rhea Ripley has won 60% of her matches in WWE.

However, it wasn't long before their relationship was put to the test. After Liv Morgan's attack on Ripley post-WrestleMania 40, the current World Champ looked to destroy her enemy's life, first going after her recent love interest. During Ripley's period on the sidelines, the son of wrestling legend Rey Mysterio seemed to be between a rock and a hard place, as he 'accidentally' aided Morgan in her victory over Becky Lynch to secure the belt. Yet, despite Morgan's relentless advances, Dominik reaffirmed his allegiance to Rhea once she returned from her injury.

Close

To the dismay of the fans, history appeared to repeat itself, only this time, it was against Ripley when Mysterio once again 'accidentally' helped Morgan to victory in their SummerSlam bout. Following the match, Dominik and Liv shared a kiss, laughing at a distraught Ripley as they made their way out the arena.

Rhea Ripley's WWE stats (as of 31/10/24) Total number of matches 447 Total number of wins 268 (60%) Total number of losses 166 (37.1%) Total number of draws 13 (2.9%)

As imagined, 'The Nightmare' had her heart set on revenge. She and fellow betrayed Judgment Day member Damian Priest managed just that as they defeated Mysterio and Morgan at the Bash in Berlin 2024 event, in which Rhea got her hands on Dominik and dealt some much-deserved punishment.

Rhea Ripley's X-Ray After Liv Morgan Attack

Now, with Rhea Ripley's time on the sidelines being unclear following her recent injury, fans will have their eyes peeled as to when she will return to enact her revenge.