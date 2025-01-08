Summary Ripley reclaimed the Women's World Championship and got revenge on her ex-boyfriend with a low blow.

Rhea's new nickname "Nutcracker" from hitting Dom in a sweetly satisfying moment.

The Australian's future as the face of the women's division looks promising with potential WrestleMania marquee matches.

Rhea Ripley has kicked off 2025 in spectacular fashion, solidifying her dominance and reigniting her reputation as one of the best Superstars in WWE right now. After a hard-fought battle, she reclaimed the Women’s World Championship from her long-time rival Liv Morgan in what many are calling an early contender for Match of the Year. But Ripley’s triumph didn’t stop there—she also got her long-awaited revenge on her ex-boyfriend, Dominik Mysterio, in a moment that had fans cheering louder than ever.

For Ripley, it’s almost impossible to say which moment felt more satisfying—winning back the gold or delivering a decisive low blow to "Dirty" Dom. The latter, a calculated act of payback, played out in front of cameras at a Netflix premiere, adding a touch of Hollywood drama to her story. Ever the show-woman, Ripley seized the moment to unveil a new, brilliantly fitting nickname that has fans buzzing. With her championship back in hand and a renewed sense of vengeance, Ripley’s momentum heading into 2025 is unstoppable, and she has given herself a new nickname to match.

Related 5 Winners & 5 Losers from WWE RAW's Premiere on Netflix WWE kicked off their Netflix era with the first episode of RAW on the platform. These are the 5 winners and losers from the show.

Ripley Reveals New Nickname

Reposting an Instagram video of a fan's perspective of the kick to Dom's 'nether regions', Ripley added the caption 'Nutcracker' which WWE fans have found hilarious. The moment on RAW was the comeuppance that the WWE Universe had been waiting for since the summer when Mysterio betrayed Ripley.

This was followed by Ripley hitting her signature move, the Riptide, on Mysterio. As if it could not get any sweeter for the now three-time world champion, The Undertaker came out on his motorcycle to celebrate with Ripley, endorsing the new champ.

The Nickname is a Throwback

'The Nutcracker' might be her new nickname as a wrestler, but Ripley once held the title before joining the industry. On Logan Paul's 'Impaulsive' podcast, Ripley revealed that she was given the same nickname at school as she could "beat up 80% of the boys", and because she would just "hit them in the nuts." Mysterio is the most recent victim to fall at the hands (or legs) of Ripley.

Could we see Ripley continue to use this nickname inside the WWE ring? The announce team has now begun to call her Rhea "Bloody" Ripley as a reference to her Australian background, but now the WWE may add "Nutcracker" to her titles.

The Future is Bright for "The Nutcracker"

Now on top of the mountain once again, Rhea Ripley is the face of the women's division as the Netflix era begins in WWE. It is hard to see many taking that mantle for a while, but Ripley will not be the target for everyone on the roster.

With reports that Ripley was meant to go to battle with Liv Morgan at WrestleMania before WWE decided to change it to the Netflix premiere, the future is wide open for Ripley. We can expect to see her in a marquee match at the Showcase of Immortals, but who will be her opponent?

Both Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair are expected to have an abundance of screen time going into 'Mania season, WWE might pull the trigger on the dream feud between Ripley and Lynch. It is also possible that WWE will complete the first-ever women's WrestleMania trilogy by having her defend against Flair.