Highlights Rhea Ripley's first match in four months did not go to plan.

In a gruesome scene, the Australian star was forced to take drastic action to reset her dislocated shoulder.

To add insult to injury, Dominik Mysterio turned on Ripley after the bout.

Rhea Ripley suffered a gruesome injury on her return to in-ring action at WWE SummerSlam. In her first match since facing Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40, Ripley wrestled Liv Morgan for the WWE Women's World Championship. The match opened up Saturday's show at Cleveland Browns Stadium - and it certainly delivered.

The bout didn't go as planned for the Australian star in more ways than one. Just minutes into the contest, Ripley's shoulder popped out of its socket and was dislocated after taking a bump into the turnbuckle. She screamed at the referee to let him know that "it was out" while clutching her right shoulder. Ripley rolled out of the ring before Morgan kicked her backwards, landing once more on her dislocated shoulder.

Despite the severity of the injury, Ripley's determination to compete was unwavering. In a display of sheer toughness, 'The Eradicator' smashed her shoulder into the commentary table and popped it back in, inspiring all who witnessed her resilience.

Rhea Ripley Took Drastic Action After Dislocating Her Shoulder at WWE SummerSlam

It was a truly brutal sight

After popping her shoulder back in, Ripley flexed in front of the crowd. Fans were in awe, while commentators were incredulous. Lead commentator Michael Cole labelled it 'the most disgusting thing,' and Liv Morgan looked on in utter disbelief. Ripley has earned a reputation for being arguably the most formidable competitor in WWE. She demonstrated that in abundance at SummerSlam.

Sadly, Ripley did not regain the WWE Women's Championship. Morgan retained the title, much to the disappointment of the fans in attendance. Ripley and Morgan went back and forth in a hard-fought contest, landing high-impact moves. Ripley had a chance to win when Morgan was down. The Australian went to grab a chair. Dominik stopped her from using it, and in the ensuing chaos, Morgan pinned Ripley. It was a gut-wrenching defeat for Ripley. She had been forced to vacate the title shortly after suffering an injury the night following WrestleMania 40.

To add insult to injury, Ripley's partner Dominik turned his back on her after the match. The son of Rey Mysterio walked out with Morgan, sealing their relationship with a kiss in front of Ripley. The stadium booed as the duo walked out arm in arm. Dominik gave a one-finger salute to the fans, while Ripley could only look on in disgust and shock. The fierce rivalry between Ripley and Morgan has now taken another twist.