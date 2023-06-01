A clip from Monday Night Raw has shown Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio staring down a young fan sat at ringside, and it's since gone viral on Twitter, but that is because of what the former did after the stare down with the boy.

You can imagine as a young WWE fan, Rhea Ripley is one of those wrestlers that strikes fear into your heart. Her stature is similar to that of Chyna from the Attitude Era, and she scared plenty of fans back in the 90s.

For one bold young fan at Monday Night Raw, his confidence was quickly diminished when Ripley took up on the boy's offer for a face-off.

Rhea Ripley shares face-off with small child on Raw

The clip shows the young fan shouting "Come on!" at Ripley and close ally Dom Mysterio, before Mysterio tells Ripley to walk over to the young fan.

Twitter users commented on the video praising the rapidly rising star Mysterio, saying: "This is one of the most wholesome things Dom has done."

Meanwhile, Ripley showed no signs of wholesomeness as she stayed in character by viciously staring down the young fan.

As the young fan then shouted something at Ripley as she turned to walk away, the SmackDown Women's Champion responded by hilariously telling him to kiss her a**!

How rude, especially considering his age!

Video: Rhea Ripley tells young fan to kiss her a**

Fans clearly loved the interaction, with comments to the video saying: "Rhea Ripley - better than MJF (and he knows it.) "Bless these two, that young man will have an amazing memory!" and "Rhea is gonna be the GOAT one day."

Meanwhile, others were struck by The Eradicator's fear factor, commenting: "I would’ve been scared for my life."

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio are striking up a strong bond, with the pair also posting a wholesome backstage video on the night to celebrate Ripley reaching two million followers on TikTok.

Ripley recently spoke of Mysterio in an interview, stating: “He’s doing such a good job, and I’m honestly so bloody proud of him, it’s unbelievable, but having him next to me, I play off of him, and the closer I get to him the more people hate it."

Well, fans certainly did not hate the interaction between the two and the young fan on Monday night, showing their menacing dynamic as a duo!