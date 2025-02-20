Summary Rhea Ripley has cemented herself as a top WWE star, winning multiple World Championships.

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch make Ripley's Mount Rushmore due to epic rivalries and matches.

Bianca Belair's potential feud with Ripley sets up for an exciting showdown at WrestleMania 41.

The unprecedented rise of Rhea Ripley within WWE has been the stuff of legend. Signing her WWE contract at 19, Ripley has won World Championships for every brand she’s been a part of.

Within her nine years in WWE, Ripley has won the inaugural NXT UK Championship, NXT Championship, Raw Women’s Championship and the 2023 Royal Rumble. Now the current two-time Women’s World Champion, Ripley has arguably become the biggest face of the company in WWE. Her feuds with the likes of Liv Morgan and Charlotte Flair and her huge role within the Judgment Day faction pushed her quickly to the top where she rightfully belongs.

Becoming one of the rare Superstars to be known by people who don’t even follow wrestling, the sky is the limit for Rhea Ripley. However, ahead of her World Championship defence at WrestleMania 41, Ripley revealed her WWE Mount Rushmore of Women’s Wrestlers.

Charlotte Flair

Head-to-Head Record 3-2 Flair WrestleMania Matches 1-1

Arguably putting on one of the best women’s matches in WWE history, Charlotte Flair makes Rhea Ripley’s Mount Rushmore.

Flair-Ripley has seen WrestleMania action twice already, with the possibility of future WrestleManias completing the trilogy between this star-studded rivalry.

The first bout coming at WrestleMania 36 over the NXT Championship, and the second coming at WrestleMania 39, this rivalry has become one of WWE’s best already. Their contrasting styles and rises within WWE have caused such an intense rivalry. Flair’s lineage put her on the pedestal of WWE even before her debut, while Ripley worked her way through by sheer determination and grit.

Their ‘upbringings’ within WWE have translated into the ring with Flair’s knack for death-defying athletic ability, and Ripley’s brute strength. It is no surprise that everyone can remember the classic they put on at WrestleMania 39 with Ripley ultimately the victor, but arguably the singles match taking home match of the night for Night One.

As Ripley calls Flair her “arch nemesis”, it is only apt that she puts one of WWE’s greatest-ever wrestlers on her Mount Rushmore.

Becky Lynch

WWE

Head-to-Head Record 1-0-1 (No Contest) Ripley WrestleMania Matches 1-0 Ripley

Another famous rivalry that Ripley has been a part of, and her last WrestleMania match, Becky Lynch, makes her Mount Rushmore for WWE’s top Women’s Wrestlers.

As one of the famous “Four Horsewomen”, Becky Lynch makes most fans’ Mount Rushmore of women’s wrestlers, but Ripley also respects the all-around ability of Lynch. With both stars not having a long-lasting feud before 2023, the rivalry between Lynch and Ripley has come more due to the respect shown between the pair, as well as the metaphorical torch being passed from Lynch to Ripley over recent years.

They both most recently faced off at WrestleMania 40, opening Night Two of the showcase. Ripley came out as the victor, but the pair have not had a rematch since, with Lynch winning the title once again after Ripley was forced to vacate the title in 2024 after injury. Lynch has been on hiatus from WWE since June 1st 2024, however “The Man” re-signed with WWE in January 2025 with her rumoured return to be set for any day now.

Bianca Belair

Head-to-Head Record 2-0 Ripley WrestleMania Matches N/A

A feud we’ve never seen at the Grandest Stage of them All, but could arguably be the most likely scenario for WrestleMania 41. Bianca Belair became the third member to perform Rhea Ripley’s Mount Rushmore of women’s wrestling.

The EST of WWE, Bianca Belair’s rise from NXT to the main roster has been near-equal to Ripley’s, with both stars becoming the two biggest women’s faces of the company since the rise of The Four Horsewomen.

Just like Ripley, Belair has won multiple singles golds, including the likes of the Royal Rumble, three World Championships, and multiple tag team belts.

Not having fought against each other in singles competition since their days in NXT, this potential feud between Belair and Ripley has had fans watering at the mouth. With Belair having qualified for the Elimination Chamber set for the upcoming Premium Live Event, the wishes of many fans may come true at WrestleMania 41.

Rhea Ripley

Credit: WWE

Not one for being humble, Rhea Ripley rounded out her Mount Rushmore with herself etched into the metaphorical mountain of professional wrestling.

The feats speak for themselves, with Ripley having become one of the most popular wrestlers in any promotion, regardless of gender. The stranglehold Ripley has had on the women’s division of WWE wrestling has put her in the same fan conversations as the best there ever is.

Winning everything there is in WWE at every single level, it is not in doubt that Rhea Ripley will go down as one of the most dominant and popular women’s wrestlers ever if not wrestlers in general.

Her most recent affiliation with The Judgment Day and Dominik Mysterio launched her into mainstream culture, with her subsequent face turn allowing her to finally acknowledge the millions of screaming fans she has.

After besting Liv Morgan in their most recent feud, Ripley looks on to who may become her next contender ahead of WrestleMania 41.