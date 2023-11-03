As announced this week, the legendary Ric Flair has signed a brand-new multi-year deal with AEW that will see the two-time WWE Hall of Famer become a regular for Tony Khan for quite some time.

The 74-year-old wrestling legend will not only be working as an on-screen personality as part of Sting's retirement storyline, but he has also bought with him sponsorship from his "WOOOOO" energy drink, a project he shares with his business partner, Chad Bronstein. The product will be the official energy drink of AEW moving forward.

However, according to a fresh report, Flair recently pitched a WWE return, but the company was not interested in signing the wrestling icon, which led to his eventual move and debut with AEW.

Ric Flair pitched a return to WWE

This week, Ric Flair appeared in a tell-all interview with ESPN, shortly after his AEW move was officially announced, where he discussed an array of interesting topics including his final match to date, whether he will wrestle or take bumps in his new role, if he'll become a manager, and of course, his relationship with Sting that resulted in his AEW move in the first place.

Flair also revealed that he pitched a WWE return recently that would have seen the 'legend' promote his "Wooooo" energy drink, but the company wasn't interested.

Flair and business partner Chad Bronstein pitched the idea for the drink to become an official sponsor of WWE but ultimately, the company chose not to go ahead with the deal as, according to Flair, they simply had too much going on to fit it into their schedule.

“We ran it [The energy drink deal] by the WWE, and they have so much going on, no fault of anybody’s but with the merger and all that they have so much going on that they kind of just, moved past it in other words. It was no disrespect to us whatsoever, they just weren’t doing anything at the time. - Ric Flair talking to ESPN.

So it seems like Flair approached WWE first with the idea of getting back into wrestling, but when he was told they wouldn't be interested, he turned his attention elsewhere, which led to his move to AEW.

Ric Flair has signed a multi-year deal with AEW

In the same interview with ESPN, Flair noted that he isn't sure right now how many televised appearances he will be making with AEW, but he has signed a multi-year deal to be a part of the company in various capacities. Backstage, 'The Nature Boy' will be the face of the sponsorship deal between his Woooo energy drink and AEW.

Meanwhile, on-screen, Flair will be a part of Sting's retirement storyline. The WWE Hall of Famer announced that he will be retiring from active in-ring competition in March 2024 with his last match taking place at the Revolution pay-per-view. It is currently unknown who 'The Icon' will be facing in his last match, but many feel Darby Allin is the right pick.

RELATED: 10 most shocking heel turns in WWE historyInterestingly, Flair talked about being in AEW even after Sting's retirement, expressing an interest in turning heel and having a promo battle with the current AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF, and potentially taking up a managerial role on behalf of Andrade El Idolo, his son-in-law.

Image Source: WWE

Flair, who is widely viewed as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, noted that despite his age, he is not in any pain and other than a lack of flexibility in his arms due to torn rotator cuff injuries stacking up, he feels great. He noted that he is cleared to wrestle and take bumps, but said he likely won't having a match for AEW any time soon.