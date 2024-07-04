Highlights Arsenal have submitted a proposal to Riccardo Calafiori.

Arsenal are pushing to sign Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori, and according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners have sent their proposal to the player and he has given the green light to move to the Premier League club.

Calafiori's displays in Germany at Euro 2024 prompted the likes of Arsenal to push ahead of the Italy international. The 22-year-old is a left-sided centre-back who has enjoyed an impressive season with Bologna, and his performances on the international stage have now caught the eye.

Arsenal are facing competition to secure the signature of Calafiori, but receiving the green light from the defender is certainly a positive step for the north London club.

Calafiori Open to Arsenal Move

Writing in his daily briefing on Thursday morning, Romano has confirmed that the Gunners have sent their proposal to Calafiori, and he's already given the green light for a move. An agreement is yet to be reached with Bologna, but the 22-year-old is keen to move to the Emirates Stadium if the two clubs can thrash out a deal...

"Both clubs [Chelsea and Arsenal] are really interested in Calafiori, and now Arsenal have presented their proposal to the Italy international - it’s a long-term contract, the salary is not an issue at all, and they also presented their project to the player, and he is open to joining Arsenal in case they can reach an agreement with Bologna. So, there is already a green light from Calafiori to Arsenal."

Riccardo Calafiori's Serie A statistics - Bologna squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 33 3rd Assists 5 1st Blocks Per Game 0.4 3rd Tackles Per Game 1.6 =5th Interceptions Per Game 1.7 1st Match rating 6.99 2nd

Romano has previously stated that Bologna will require a fee of around £43m to allow Calafiori to depart, and it's no surprise considering the performances he's produced alongside his age. The Italian international is still only 22, while being a left-sided centre-back often adds a premium.

Facing competition from Chelsea certainly isn't ideal for Arsenal, with the west London outfit showing over the last few years that they are capable of attracting young stars. Calafiori, who has been described as 'sensational' by analyst Ben Mattinson, will have to weigh up which side are likely to give him more minutes, and starting every week for Arsenal considering how strong their defence is won't be easy.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Riccardo Calafiori only has five caps for Italy - with four coming at EURO 2024.

Arsenal Closing in on Mikel Arteta Contract

It's a matter of time

Romano has recently revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal are super happy with Mikel Arteta and he believes they will soon find an agreement. The conversations are said to be very positive, and they are planning for the future together.

As it stands, the Gunners are very relaxed and it's only a matter of time before Arteta signs on the dotted line. It's excellent news for the club and the supporters considering how Arteta has transformed them into regular Premier League title competitors in the last few years.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 04-07-24.