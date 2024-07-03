Highlights Arsenal leading race to sign Bologna's Riccardo Calafiori.

Calafiori's Euro 2024 performance attracted interest from multiple clubs.

Chelsea, Leverkusen, and PSG are also interested.

Arsenal are now pushing to win the race to sign Bologna centre-back Riccardo Calafiori after a breakthrough this week

Calafiori enjoyed an impressive Euro 2024 tournament, despite Italy being eliminated. The young defender was one of their standout players, and his displays have prompted a host of clubs to enter the race to secure his signature.

The left-sided centre-back predominantly features in the middle of defence, but Mikel Arteta often utilises a central player at left-back. Jakub Kiwior has regularly played on the left for the Gunners, and that could be the plan for Calafiori. Breaking the partnership of William Saliba and Gabriel in the middle certainly won't be easy.

Arsenal Now Close to Signing Calafiori

"BOOM! Arsenal close to sign Italy wonderkid centreback Calafiori."

A report from Di Marzio earlier on Wednesday suggested that Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, and Bayer Leverkusen were all pushing to secure his signature, but it appears the Gunners are now leading the race.

Riccardo Calafiori's Serie A statistics - Bologna squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Assists 5 1st Interceptions Per Game 1.7 1st Tackles Per Game 1.6 =4th Clearances Per Game 2.5 2nd Match rating 6.99 2nd

Reports have suggested that Italian club Bologna were looking to receive upwards of £35m to allow Calafiori to head through the exit door this summer. His performances in Germany might have added a few million to his price tag, but it appears Bologna are going to struggle to keep him at the club.

Speaking on the Italian defender, Bologna's technical director Giovanni Sartori has recently claimed that they may be forced to cash in...

"At this moment we will try to keep him. If important offers were to arrive, we will have to think about it."

At the age of 22, Calafiori will be a signing for the north London club to help not only in the present but in the long-term future. Although capable of making an immediate impact, the Italian has plenty of time to grow and develop into a top-level player.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Riccardo Calafiori only has five caps for Italy - with four coming at EURO 2024.

Arsenal Could Target Striker Next

Viktor Gyokeres is an option

Not only will Arsenal look to bring in an additional defender during the summer transfer window, adding another forward option could be one of their priorities. Kai Haverz and Gabriel Jesus were Arteta's primary options in the centre-forward role, but the former isn't a natural striker while the latter struggled with injuries.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal do have an interest in Sporting CP forward Viktor Gyokeres. The Swedish international enjoyed an impressive season in Portugal after moving from Coventry City, while he has an £85m release clause in his contract.

