Highlights Arsenal target Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori, who is excited to work under Mikel Arteta.

Calafiori can play both left-back and centre-back, providing versatility for Arsenal.

Bologna are awaiting an official bid for Calafiori, who is set to depart after just 12 months.

Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori has reportedly given the green light to a move to Arsenal as he is ‘really excited’ by the possibility of working under Mikel Arteta, journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported.

According to Romano, Arsenal have made contact with Bologna in the last 24 hours regarding Calafiori, but have yet to present an official bid.

The Gunners have identified Calafiori as their top target at centre-back as they look to bolster their defensive options ahead of another busy season.

Calafiori would bring versatility to the Emirates Stadium as he is able to play both left-back and centre-back, leaving Arteta with a number of options to utilise him.

As Italy ended their journey in Euro 2024, Calafiori is now focused on resolving his future. The 22-year-old joined Bologna only last summer, but now looks to secure a big-money move to the Premier League giants.

The promising defender shone for club and country in the last 12 months, drawing attention from top sides across Italy and Europe.

However, Bologna’s technical director Giovanni Sartori confirmed that Calafiori is unlikely to continue in Italy – he looks poised for a move to ‘a different market’.

The Gunners 'Convinced' on Calafiori Deal

Awaiting agreement with Bologna

Romano, writing in his Daily Briefing on Friday, has suggested that Arsenal are convinced they almost have an agreement with Calafiori, but are still waiting to strike a deal with Bologna:

“Talking about Italian players, let me say that in the last 24 hours, Arsenal made contact on the club side for Riccardo Calafiori. “Talks are now ongoing but we are still waiting for an official bid, still waiting for the club-to-club agreement. “The player gave a green light to Arsenal in terms of contract, and is really excited by the possibility of working under Mikel Arteta. “He’s considered a proper, proper talent for the left-back or centre-back position, he can cover both of them. “Arsenal are really convinced that they have an agreement almost ready on the player side, but are still waiting to reach agreement with Bologna. I told you that the relationship with Bologna is very good, and they want something around €50m/€55m.”

Calafiori, who joined Bologna from Basel in 2023, became a key player for Thiago Motta’s side last season, helping the club finish fifth in Serie A, with the third-best defensive record.

Despite qualifying for the Champions League for the first time in history, Bologna now look set to lose several of their key players, with Calafiori and Joshua Zirkzee likely heading to the Premier League this summer.

Zirkzee is a target for Manchester United – the Red Devils are keen to trigger his £34m release clause and bring the Dutchman to Old Trafford.

Riccardo Calafiori Bologna Stats (2023-24) Games 37 Goals 2 Assists 5 Yellow cards 4 Minutes played 2,796

Joan Garcia Could Replace Aaron Ramsdale

Arsenal Consider New Goalkeeper

Arsenal are considering replacing goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale with Espanyol shot-stopper Joan Garcia, according to The Athletic.

The Gunners are preparing for Ramsdale’s departure this summer – he is among seven players reportedly allowed to leave after struggling for playing time under Arteta last season.

Ramsdale, who made just 11 starts for Arsenal in the previous campaign, lost his starting spot to David Raya as he is set to join on a permanent deal from Brentford imminently.

Related Calafiori Has 'Suitcase Packed' Ahead of Arsenal Move Among interest from other Premier League clubs, the Gunners have agreed a deal with the defender and his employers.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 04-07-24.