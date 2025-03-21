Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has given an update on the severity of Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori's injury after he sustained a freak injury for Italy in their Nations League loss to Germany on Thursday. The 22-year-old was withdrawn in the latter stages of the clash after slipping while changing direction, causing his knee to buckle underneath him.

Social media injury expert PhysioScout played down suggestions that the former Roma man had suffered an ACL tear, suggesting that the way he fell, and the impact would more likely cause an MCL injury, which would have him sidelined for a far shorter period of time. However, it has now been confirmed by Di Marzio what the timeline for a potential return is and whether or not Calafiori could feature in the Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid.

Calafiori Expected to Miss Two - Three Weeks of Action

The defender may return for the Champions League tie

According to the Sky Sports Italia journalist, Calafiori has sustained first and second-degree damage to an unspecified collateral ligament and is expected to spend two to three weeks on the sideline. While this is a bitter blow for the Gunners, the timeline is far better than initially feared.

In terms of games that Calafiori is expected to miss, the full-back is unlikely to be involved in Arsenal's first two Premier League games after the international break against both Fulham and Everton. However, he may just make it back in time for the all-important clash against Madrid, with the first leg taking place on April 8th, just over two and a half weeks after picking up the knock. The return leg at the Bernabeu takes place eight days later on April 16th.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Calafiori's latest injury is the fifth he has sustained since joining Arsenal last summer.

Calafiori Leaves Italy Camp

The full-back has returned to Arsenal

It was also confirmed by Sky Sports that Calafiori was definitely ruled out of the second leg of the Azurri's Nations League quarter-final against Germany, while also reporting that the defender would return to North London to receive further treatment for the injury.

Not only has the Italian been an option for Mikel Arteta in defence, but he has also become an alternative up top as the Gunners look to find solutions in attack with the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz out until the rest of the season.

