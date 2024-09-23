Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori’s performance against Manchester City has been described as unconvincing, despite his goal in the first half.

Sunday’s clash at the Etihad was a significant battle between two of this season’s expected title challengers, and it didn’t disappoint. Erling Haaland opened the scoring inside the first 10 minutes, but Calafiori put the Gunners back on level terms with an outstanding strike soon after.

Gabriel Magalhaes then headed the visitors ahead before half time, but the first 45 minutes ended in controversy as Arsenal were reduced to 10. Leandro Trossard was given his marching orders for a second yellow card, and John Stones went on to score an equaliser right at the death for City.

Calafiori ‘Unconvincing’ Despite Goal

He was caught out for City’s opener

Summer signing Calafiori, who cost the Gunners £42m, marked his first Arsenal start in impressive fashion with an outrageous strike to level the scoreline in the first half. He joined the North London club for Italian side Bologna back in July following an eye-catching Euro 2024 with his country.

He had just 42 minutes of Premier League action under his belt prior to Sunday’s blockbuster clash, having missed the North London derby with a calf problem last week. On the 22-minute mark against City, he scored his first goal for Arsenal to get them back into the game.

However, according to Football London journalist Kaya Kaynak, Calafiori was caught out for Haaland’s opener when the Norwegian was able to run in behind. The Italian was awarded just a six in the player ratings, despite producing a game-changing moment.

Kaynak wrote:

“Let's start with his goal which was superb. Away from that though the Italian was not always convincing. Caught out for the goal and showed a tendency to dive in on occasion. Not quite as solid as the rest of the back four.”

Arsenal Talent Sets Surprise Record

It was a bizarre moment in the second half

Amidst the madness at the Etihad, with four goals and a sending off, Arsenal prospect Myles Lewis-Skelly set a bizarre record in the second half. The 17-year-old was named on the bench by Mikel Arteta, but his involvement began prior to him entering the pitch in place of Jurrien Timber in stoppage time.

Lewis-Skelly was warming up on the sidelines when he was shown a yellow card by Michael Oliver. A report from GOAL claims the youngster was overheard advising goalkeeper David Raya to go down and waste time.

Arsenal stats vs Manchester City in the Premier League (22/09/24) Stat: Possession 22% Expected goals 0.65 Big chances 2 Total shots 5 Big chances missed 1

Fans immediately took to social media to question whether Lewis-Skelly was the first player to achieve such a thing. It’s extremely unusual and rare for a player to be booked before playing any competitive minutes in the Premier League.

Lewis-Skelly had to play out the final few minutes of the game on a booking, although Arsenal were unable to hold on as they finally crumbled under City’s second half pressure. Stones’ effort right at the death puts Arsenal back to fourth in the standings with 11 points from five games.

All stats courtesy of SofaScore.