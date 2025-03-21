Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori has revealed he is still unsure about the extent of his injury after going down in Italy’s 2-1 loss to Germany on Thursday.

The centre-back was forced off in the closing stages of the Nations League clash after attempting to change direction quickly during injury time and slipping as his left knee buckled beneath him.

Calafiori received treatment on the pitch and managed to get back to his feet but informed the medical team he could not continue playing.

He was seen limping when leaving the San Siro after the game and is now a doubt for Italy’s quarter-final second leg on Sunday.

Calafiori was unsure about the severity of his injury when asked after the game, according to Fabrizio Romano:

The defender’s debut season at Arsenal has already been disrupted by four separate injuries, which have kept him out of 16 games for club and country since last summer.

Calafiori returned from a muscle issue in January, which kept him out for three matches, including Arsenal’s FA Cup third-round exit to Manchester United.

The Italy international, who joined Arsenal from Bologna on a five-year deal last summer, has made 26 appearances across all competitions, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

He was left on the bench for the Gunners’ 1-0 win over Chelsea last weekend, with Myles Lewis-Skelly starting at left-back for the ninth time in the league this season.

Arsenal have dealt with multiple injury setbacks this season and are set to play the remainder of the campaign without a natural number nine, with both Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus sidelined long-term.

Riccardo Calafiori's Arsenal Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 17 Goals 2 Assists 1 Goal-creating actions 2 Minutes played 925

