Arsenal may have found an answer to their current striker woes from the most unusual of places, as Riccardo Calafiori played in the role during the first half of the Gunners' Premier League encounter against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night. The two sides met at the City Ground in a clash between second and third in the table.

Mikel Arteta's men are currently second, but have seen their title race collapse in recent weeks. A defeat to West Ham United last time out has pretty much handed the league title to Liverpool, who now have a 11 point lead in first place. It's been a disappointing stretch for the Gunners, but a large reason for their issues is a lack of firepower up top.

Recently, they've lost the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka for prolonged periods of time due to injuries and they are very light on options up front. They've recently resorted to playing midfielder Mikel Merino as a forward and now, they've tried Calafiori up there too and it led to interesting results.

Related Why Mikel Merino Celebrates His Goals by Circling The Corner Flag The Arsenal man has become synonymous with the celebration and has explained the meaning behind it

Calafiori Had a Solid Showing Up Front

He was subbed at half-time due to a yellow card

While he was actually playing as Arsenal's starting left-back, Calafiori was instructed to spend a large portion of the game playing up front either next to Merino or even in front of the midfielder, who would drop deeper to provide cover for him and he actually did a fine job in the role. The Italian was very effective at leading the lines for the Gunners and came close to breaking the deadlock for the side when he struck the woodwork.

He rarely put a foot wrong either. He was successful with the one dribble he attempted. He recorded a key pass and only misplaced one of his 18 passes in total. It was a solid display and rather ironically, it was his defensive work that saw him subbed off at half-time. The defender was booked in the half and while he looked strong offensively, he was vulnerable defending and it led to Arteta taking him off during the interval.

His heatmap throughout the half demonstrated his role in the game, spending the majority of the night in an advanced role, in comparison to his natural role as a left-back.

Still, his work up front was impressive and Arsenal fans were quick to jump on social media and share their own thoughts about his performance.

Arsenal Fans Were Loving Calafiori Up Front

There was a lot of praise on social media

Arsenal fans haven't had much to celebrate in recent weeks, but they were quick to praise Calafiori's performance up front and had some fun on social media. One fan said: "Calafiori is our number 9 ladies and gentlemen," while another commented on his partnership with Merino, posting: "Calafiori / Merino strike partnership. Football heritage."

A third supporter was very impressed, saying: "Calafiori was the best player on pitch." Another expressed shock at how he was one of the club's best attackers right now, despite being a defender. They posted: "Brother, how is Calafiori one of our better attackers. This club man."

A final fan admitted he was one of just two players on the pitch who looked like a threat in the first-half, saying: "We just have to lean into getting young Nwaneri on the ball in more central areas. Whenever he’s come off the outside he’s looked intentional. He and Calafiori have been the only ones carrying any modicum of threat."

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore and accurate as of 26/02/2025