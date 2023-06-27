We’re now about two weeks into the official transfer window, and it’s as lively as ever.

Players are seemingly being shipped off to Saudi Arabia from all over the place, Lionel Messi has joined one of the worst teams in the MLS, and on top of that, we have the usual rumours of Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid and Harry Kane to anybody that might win a trophy.

Perhaps the biggest story of the transfer window so far, though, is that of West Ham’s likely sale of Declan Rice and where he might end up.

Just like the Premier League last season, it’s looking a two-horse race between Manchester City and Arsenal.

The race to sign Declan Rice

For months it seemed Arsenal was the player's most likely destination, but with İlkay Gündoğan leaving the treble winners for Barcelona, City have decided to enter the race.

To date, Arsenal have had two bids rejected and are expected to make a third imminently, with the latter bid totalling around £90m. City’s first bid arrived yesterday, but totalled something very similar to Arsenal’s second bid and so was swiftly rejected.

Rumour has it that should the 24-year-old have a choice between the two clubs then currently Arsenal are in the driving seat as Rice would like to remain in London and having been convinced of the project by Mikel Arteta.

Rice vs Partey vs Rodri

In light of all this transfer news, Squawka and their statistical experts have offered up a comparison between Declan Rice and the two players that played in his respective position for both Arsenal and City last season.

For Arsenal that was Thomas Partey and for City that was Rodri.

The trio have been compared on their per 90 stats across a total of 25 different categories, and it’s pretty tight between the three.

Some of the categories included are ball recoveries, pass accuracy, forward passes, duels contested, tackles made, aerial duels won, ground duels won, and interceptions.

All the categories are good indicators of what a top-quality holding midfielder should be good at and while statistics don’t necessarily tell you everything, they are a pretty good comparison.

As you might expect, given that Rice played for a West Ham side that often struggled last season and the other two played for the two best teams in the country, certain statistics favour some players more than others.

For example, you’d expect Rodri to dominate the passing statistics given how much City control their opponents. Equally, it's not such a surprise that Rice comes out on top in areas such as clearances and interceptions given West Ham have much less of the ball.

That being said, Rodri does top the ball recoveries category as he completes 9.3 per 90 minutes. The Spaniard is also top for categories such as pass accuracy, shots on target, forward passes, and aerial duals won.

Partey also comes out on top in a number of categories as he scores the best in tackles made, duels contested, take-on success %, and ground duals won along with also tying Rodri for forward passes.

Rice too also has categories where he stands out, for example, he gives away the fewest fouls from his tackles. He also narrowly beats out his competitors in chances created with 1.1 per 90 and dominates the interceptions category. The Englishman also ranks best for ground duel success %.

Obviously, this is just naming some of the categories these three are successful at, but when you compare all three across the 25 categories then you can see a winner.

In third place, transfer target Declan Rice actually ranks lowest with six wins from the 25 categories. In second is Arsenal’s midfield general Thomas Partey, who tops nine categories, and top of the charts sits Rodri, who wins 12 of the categories.

Clearly both Arsenal and City have a couple of top-quality midfielders on their hands, but whoever should end up with Rice will certainly be getting a stand-out player.

The fact he can compete with the two in a weaker Hammers side shows how good he is, and anybody who watches him play knows he still has so much potential to grow even further.