Their schedule is challenging, with a league-high 10 playoff teams from last season.

A tough regular season slate may help the Ravens build playoff readiness and improve their game.

The Baltimore Ravens were one of the most exciting teams in 2023. They dominated opponents with an efficient offense and shutdown defense, en route to a league-leading 13-4 record and the number one seed in the AFC.

Entering 2024, the road to dominance will be a lot more difficult, as the Ravens hold the second-highest strength of schedule rating and are set to face a league-high 10 teams who made the playoffs last season. When discussing their regular season slate on 'The Rich Eisen Show', Rich Eisen talked about how there isn't a game he wants to miss:

The Ravens' schedule this year is going to be must-see TV... The Ravens' schedule is just filled with dynamite matchups, like every damn last one of them, starting with the opening night in Kansas City

In 2023, the team was rated with the 12th-highest strength of schedule, so while the road may be more difficult, it won't be a complete change from last year. Their season begins when they head to Arrowhead Stadium on September 5th to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the regular season opener.

A Tough Road Makes For a Great Journey

The difficult regular season slate should help Baltimore ahead of the postseason

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Eisen still has a lot of confidence in Baltimore to perform. When co-host Chris Brockman brought up the possibility of the team struggling, it was shot down. Eisen even discussed how the tough schedule may be a great way for the team to build itself up to be prepared come playoff time:

That is just a dynamite crucible of a season. If the Ravens are going to be the No. 1 seed in the AFC again, they are going to be battle-tested.

The Ravens had their fair share of challenges in 2023, as the team faced four playoff teams in their final five weeks and went 3-1 against them. Most notably, the team embarrassed the San Francisco 49ers on Christmas Day in a 33-19 victory that was never close.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The 2023 Baltimore Ravens led the NFL with 60 sacks on the season. This is even more impressive by the fact they had the eighth-lowest blitz percentage with a rate of 21.9%.

Things will be different for Baltimore as defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald is now the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, but Zach Orr should do a fine job settling into the position. Additionally, the team has brought in Derrick Henry to start at running back, which should bring a new element of attack to the offense.

After the unit sputtered in their AFC Championship defeat to the Chiefs to end 2023, having a ball carrier who can grind out yardage and sustain drives could help them get over the hump as they make a push for a Super Bowl in 2024.

It feels like a Super Bowl or bust kind of season for the Ravens, but with the roster they have, they look like a unit that's up to the task.

Source: Kevin Eck

All statistics courtesy of Pro-Football Reference unless stated otherwise.