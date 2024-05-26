Highlights Bronny James showcased impressive skills at the NBA Draft Combine, boosting his draft ranking significantly.

Agent Rich Paul confirmed that Bronny James won't accept a two-way contract, aiming for an NBA roster spot only.

Bronny has received interest from teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns, with his father LeBron supporting his draft prospect mindset.

Bronny James has conquered a lot. But there is much left for the young man to achieve.

Despite being initially ranked around the middle, Bronny put up impressive numbers at the NBA Draft Combine: a 40.5-inch vertical leap, ranking fifth among participants, and a stellar 19-25 in the three-point shooting drill, placing him second overall. His measurements were also notable — standing 6-foot-1 without shoes, with a wingspan of 6-foot-7 1⁄4, and weighing 210 pounds.

Bronny showcased himself in the drills and scrimmages. He showed promise by hitting open shots and hustling on defense. Something that's been the calling card in his young career. Still, that doesn’t dismiss the fact that the 19-year-old has dealt with a ton.

Bronny is right in the middle of the draft process, having just finished participating in the NBA Combine and Klutch Sports Pro Day at the L.A. Lakers practice facility. There, agent Rich Paul gave revealing information about a potential NBA contract for James.

If Bronny makes an NBA roster, Paul established that a certain deal will not take place

Despite initially being ranked No. 98 on ESPN’s Top 100, Bronny shot up to the low 50s. He now has a strong case for being either a first or second-round draft choice in June. Bronny wasn’t among the original 78 prospects invited to the combine. He was more middle-of-the-pack. But in the end, he showed he belonged there.

In a recent interview, Rich Paul — LeBron and Bronny’s agent — told Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes that Bronny will not sign a two-way contract coming out of the draft.

“Yes, that’s absolutely true,” Paul said when asked about the two-way deal. “Teams know that. I’m not doing that.”

This is a strong statement to all teams that Bronny wants to be on an NBA roster only. Many second-round draft picks become two-way players, splitting their time between the NBA and the G-League. This isn't a path Bronny's agent wants him to consider.

This decision will inevitably steer some teams away from drafting Bronny. But it does help narrow down the teams that have serious interest in the younger James.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns are among a few teams showing interest in Bronny. The 19-year-old has completed a workout with L.A. already. He is expected to work out with Phoenix next.

LeBron's View on Bronny James

Initially covert assessing his son's development, James finally opens up

LeBron James shied away from talking about his son Bronny and his development. James has often recounted that he just wants his son to live his "dream" and do what he thinks is best for him. But on a recent episode of the podcast Mind The Game with JJ Redick, James finally addressed his son and the type of draft prospect he is.

"To see him mention guys like Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, a few other guys, Marcus Smart, in our league, Davion Mitchell, these are guys who like come in and for a team that is trying to win championships, a team that wants to win every night, these are the players that you have to have on your team. It doesn’t always show up in the box scores, but it always shows up in the winning plays."

James lauding his son's mindset is part and parcel of Bronny's ability to ward off the critics and stay focused on the road ahead. Despite rampant scrutiny and media attention surrounding him, Bronny has carried himself very well. When most young men in his shoes would've succumbed to the pressure -- the 19-year-old seems unbothered. Instead, he's developing his game around defense-first combo guards.