Highlights LeBron James remains effective and is not settling for a major pay cut.

The Phoenix Suns may not afford James due to cap constraints, despite being a top team.

James' decision hinges on winning and maximizing salaries, considering his outstanding recent performance.

LeBron James has a player option with the Los Angeles Lakers for the 2024-25 season of $51.4 million with his future remaining undecided. There have been rumors in the past that he wants to play with his son, Bronny James, but James' agent, Rich Paul, said the two were not a package deal. Bronny has shown interest in LeBron's Lakers as well as the Phoenix Suns, who were the only two teams he accepted to do workouts with. Although Paul shut down the idea of the father-son duo being a package, there is still a chance they could end up on the same team.

The Suns are stacked with top-end talent in superstars Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal. Their main issue is their cap situation. In the 2024-25 season alone, they owe their top three players $151 million, which alone is $15 million more than the 2023-24 season's salary cap was. Due to their salary cap situation, they will only be able to sign players for the veteran minimum, which for James would be $3.3 million, which means he would leave $48.1 million left on the table to join the Suns.

Rich Paul had this to say regarding the potential that James would join the Suns for the minimum via Jonathan Givony of ESPN:

"LeBron is also not going to Phoenix for a minimum deal, we can squash that now." -Rich Paul

LeBron James will have a big choice to make regarding his future, but he and his agent know his value.

Maximizing the Tail End of His Career

LeBron remains effective at 39 years old

Regardless of where James' son gets drafted, it seems likely that James will decline his player option after Paul slipped up in an interview. It seems that James' motivation for his decision now will be a mix of factors, with winning and maximizing his salaries at the forefront.

James is coming off another stellar season where he proved he still has a lot of gas in the tank, putting up insane numbers in his 21st season in the league, while achieving historic milestones including becoming the first player to score 40,000 career points.

LeBron James 2023-24 vs career averages Category 2023-24 averages Career averages PPG 25.7 27.1 RPG 7.3 7.5 APG 8.3 7.4 SPG 1.3 1.5 FG% 54.0% 50.6% 3P% 41.0% 34.8%

James set a career-high for a three-point percentage this past season, marking only his second time eclipsing the 40 percent mark during his career. His effectiveness on both the offensive and defensive sides of the court is still extremely impactful. He is clearly still a top-15 player in the league and should be paid like one.

Paul's remarks have set the stage that James will not settle for a situation where he has to take a major pay cut. James is nearing the end of his illustrious career in which he has made a remarkable impact on the NBA as a league and product. He will have many suitors if he declines his player option. He will have the choice that works best for himself on and off the court.