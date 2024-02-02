Highlights LeBron James' agent has confirmed that he is staying with the Los Angeles Lakers, putting an end to rumors of him leaving.

The Lakers are looking to upgrade their roster before the NBA Trade Deadline to improve their playoff chances.

Despite being in ninth place in the Western Conference, the Lakers' ceiling is higher than their record suggests, especially with James and Anthony Davis as stars.

Los Angeles Lakers fans can breathe a heavy sigh of relief.

After rumors swirled around that LeBron James was asking out of LA, his agent Rich Paul has now put everything to bed, insisting that the 39-year-old is staying put, per Brian Windhorst of ESPN.

Although it's hard to pinpoint where, exactly, the rumors first arose, James contributed to the confusion when he posted an hourglass emoji on X after the Lakers lost to the Atlanta Hawks earlier this week. He has yet to address what the post meant.

Based on the rumblings around the league over the past few weeks, it seemed clear that the Lakers were looking to upgrade ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline, rather than restart fresh with a swath of draft picks and young talent. After all, Los Angeles isn't always the most optimal location to develop players.

James is still playing at an All-NBA level

2023-24 stats: 24.9 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 7.7 APG, 52.0 FG%, 39.7 3PT%

The Lakers sit in ninth place in the Western Conference with a 25-25 record, meaning that if the season ended today, they'd still be able to make the playoffs through the Play-In Tournament. A season ago, they were in a similar spot and pulled off trades that landed them D'Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, and more.

With James still eager to add another chip to his total tally, it makes sense that he'd try to do so in LA, where he's partnered with Anthony Davis. The two stars are there, and after a statement win over the Boston Celtics on Feb. 1, where both of them were out, it's clear that the Lakers' ceiling is higher than their record leads on.

LeBron James – 2023-24 Scoring Distribution Shot Type FGA FG% Jump Shot 364 40.1 Layup 303 61.4 Fadeaway 91 39.6 Dunk 54 92.6 Finger Roll 38 78.9 Bank Shot 23 65.2 Hook Shot 19 47.4 Tip Shot 11 54.5 Alley Oop 8 75.0

Of course, there are still a bunch of trade talks, as Russell's name has been thrown around in many mock trades, including one for Dejounte Murray of the Hawks. Whether or not the Lakers swing for the fences by acquiring a star like Murray or trade smaller pieces for depth, it's clear their focus is on getting better, not fading away.

James has a player option for the 2024-25 season, and while it's unclear as of now whether he'll pick it up or not if the team is successful, he could stick around and try one last time with LA before potentially playing with his son for a season before riding off into the sunset.

Although James may not be playing the best basketball of his career, his numbers are still freakishly good for a man of his age. The most the Lakers can do is surround him with the right talent so that he and the franchise get one more title under their respective belts.