Richard Dunne is considered one of the greatest Irishmen to ever play in the Premier League. The former centre-back represented Everton, Manchester City, Aston Villa and Queens Park Rangers in the English top flight over the course of his career and played 432 games in the division across 19 years.

He may have the unfortunate honour of holding the record for the most own goals in Premier League history too, but there's no denying that Dunne was a fine defender during his time on the pitch and knows a thing or two about quality footballers. As such, his opinion holds a lot of weight and he was recently asked to name the greatest Irish player of all time and he didn't hesitate in giving his answer.

Dunne Named Paul McGrath the Greatest Irish Player Ever

The former defender played for the likes of Man United & Aston Villa