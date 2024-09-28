Key Takeaways Manchester United is one of the most prestigious clubs in football history, and it is a privilege for many to be considered within the club system.

Richard Eckersley was one such player who climbed the youth ranks and made first-team appearances for Manchester United but left prematurely, regretting his decision later.

After a rocky career, he eventually settled down in Devon with his family, and became a business owner instead.

Manchester United is one of the most highly-coveted clubs in world football, known for their prosperous history and powerful club culture which runs deep throughout the world of football fans. As such, the prospect of playing for such a prestigious club is a dream for many, but only a select few of those actually make the cut.

It's a similar situation surrounding the Red Devils' youth setup - each year, aspiring footballers from all over trek to the pitch to inspire and win over Manchester United scouts, in the hopes of an invitation to their youth academy. Not many make it through, but those who do are often considered among the most talented of the crop.

Richard Eckersley is one such player who worked his way into the Man United club system from a young age. Evidently, there was some serious talent in the Salford-born man, as he went on to make first-team appearances as well, even winning a trophy. But a career at Old Trafford failed to kick-off, and after a number of stints around the world, he concluded his career in 2016, at just 26, and opted for something else instead.

Eckersley Played Alongside Manchester United Stars

Awarded a first-team debut in 2009

After climbing the ranks of the youth team, Sir Alex Ferguson awarded Eckersley his first official cameo in a Manchester United shirt against Tottenham in the FA Cup. Primarily a full-back, he was substituted on for Fabio Da Silva, and subsequently shared a pitch with some of the club's all-time greats, like Cristiano Ronaldo, Dimitar Berbatov and Paul Scholes.

He was then given his Premier League debut, replacing Gary Neville against West Bromwich Albion. Overall, he made a total of four appearances for Manchester United during the 2008/09 season. Moreover, Eckersley was named on the bench in his side's League Cup final triumph against Tottenham and while he remained an unused substitute, he was still awarded a winners' medal.

Despite the first-team exposure, things didn't quite work out at Old Trafford, and he eventually made the switch to the then-Premier League newcomers, Burnley. Speaking to Manchester Evening News, Eckersley revealed that leaving the club at this point was an incorrect decision for his career:

"I think the decision to leave United was probably too early for me. I think I probably should have stayed on and developed at Carrington under the coaches that I was already working with, because I was making steady progress. "I think the decisions that I made were based on promises that weren't given, essentially. Nothing in football is guaranteed, but I think, in hindsight, I should have stayed on at United. I think I regretted it when I made the decision."

Life at Turf Moor wasn't straightforward either. Making just four appearances for the Clarets, Eckersley spent most of his time on loan at various clubs lower down in the English football pyramid.

Spells Stateside in the MLS then ensued, and Eckersley represented Toronto FC and New York Red Bulls for a few years before hanging up his boots after a short term with Oldham Athletic back in England.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Eckersley played a grand total of two times alongside Ronaldo, for a combined 38 minutes.

Eckersley Has Opened a Zero Waste Shop

After his retirement, Eckerlsye opted for a drastic change in his career, and decided to pursue the idea of a zero-waste shop in Totnes, Devon. It is the first in the United Kingdom and has grown to be quite popular among the locals for its pleasant initiative. Furthermore, Eckersley has also kick-started his own brand named ReRooted, which makes plant-based milk products.

Life as a footballer could not come to full fruition for Eckersley, but he is pleased regardless of where he stands now, as a proud business-owner, close to his family.

"It gives us a purpose, I think that is the biggest thing. I love letting my children see that. They come into the shop, they come into ReRooted, and they can see the processes, they can see organic food being made into things, they can see customers coming in and enjoying what we do. "I think that is the biggest thing: seeing their mum and their dad enjoying what they do. We're all intermingling, and they are never more than five minutes away from me all the time. That is important for me."

Stats via Transfermarkt.