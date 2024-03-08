Highlights Liverpool searching for new sporting director after Schmadtke's exit: internal promotions also a possibility.

Bournemouth's Richard Hughes a target for Reds, but competition from Newcastle could complicate things.

Hughes reportedly deciding on next destination, Liverpool must act quickly if they want him on board.

Liverpool are pushing to appoint a new sporting director with Jorg Schmadtke leaving Anfield this season, and journalist Ben Jacobs has provided an update to GIVEMESPORT on the situation, discussing the prospect of Bournemouth's Richard Hughes joining the club.

The Reds are set for a summer of change on Merseyside, with Schmadtke departing while Jurgen Klopp has also decided to head through the exit door at the end of the campaign. The board have some major decisions to make which could help shape their future for the better, but they will be desperate not to make appointments that steer them in the wrong direction.

Bournemouth recently confirmed that technical director Hughes will be leaving the club at the end of the current season. The 44-year-old joined the Cherries back in 2014 and has played a crucial role in their success, cementing themselves as a Premier League club. It's unclear where Hughes will be heading next, but he's reportedly a target for Liverpool.

Liverpool Interested in Appointing Hughes

A report from MailOnline has claimed that Hughes could be in line to succeed Schmadtke at Anfield. The Cherries chief is regarded as someone who would be well-equipped to replace the departing Schmadtke. Journalist Jacobs has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that the Reds are pushing to bring in Michael Edwards, and the former Liverpool director would like to bring in someone to work below him, with Hughes a likely target.

Liverpool could face some competition to secure the signature of Hughes. Journalist Dean Jones has revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle United could be in the race, with the 44-year-old having worked with Eddie Howe during their time at the Vitality Stadium.

A report from The Times has claimed that Hughes has already decided where he will be plying his trade next season. It's unclear whether Liverpool have made an official move to try and convince the Cherries chief to move to Anfield at the end of the campaign, but it appears that he's already made his mind up as to where he's going.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bournemouth achieved promotion to the Premier League in the same season as Richard Hughes joined the club in a backroom capacity.

Hughes has overseen some major decisions during his time at Bournemouth. The Cherries opted to relieve Gary O'Neil of his duties during pre-season, bringing in Andoni Iraola, and the South Coast club are sitting 11 points above the relegation zone.

Ben Jacobs - Liverpool Will Act Quickly

Jacobs has suggested that Liverpool are likely to act quickly in their hunt to appoint a new sporting director. The journalist has confirmed that sources have claimed that Hughes has already decided his next destination, so the Reds will already have had to make an approach to secure the current Bournemouth director. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"Liverpool's owners have had a so-called partner summit and that helped them clarify their wider leadership situation and now will allow them to move in the market for a sporting director. I would expect that to happen relatively quickly. We're hearing a lot of links with Richard Hughes. We know that the Bournemouth technical director is going to be leaving at the end of the season. It'll be interesting to see whether Liverpool are able to move for him and wish to move for him. What's interesting is the feeling from sources is that Hughes knows his next destination already. So if it's Liverpool, then there will have already have been progress there. But obviously, if he knows his next destination and Liverpool haven't yet moved, then he won't be going to Liverpool."

Liverpool Could Make Internal Appointment

Jacobs has also confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that internal promotions for Dave Fallows and Barry Hunter shouldn't be ruled out at Anfield. The key duo are regarded as two of the best in the business and have worked together effectively so far, and it would be a deserved promotion if they are given bigger roles within the Liverpool setup.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has also claimed that Fenway Sports Group are looking to make one last attempt to convince Edwards to return to the club, but so far he's rejected all proposals. Edwards' appointment could have a drip-down effect on other appointments at Anfield, so it's crucial that the Merseyside club resolve the situation as soon as possible.