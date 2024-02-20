Highlights Newcastle need to find a replacement for the departing Dan Ashworth as they prepare for the summer transfer window.

Newcastle United could make a move to bring Bournemouth technical director Richard Hughes, who has worked with Eddie Howe in the past, to St James' Park as a replacement for Dan Ashworth, but journalist Dean Jones has now told GIVEMESPORT that the Cherries chief is a man in demand.

Earlier this week, the Magpies released a statement confirming that Ashworth has been placed on gardening leave after expressing his desire to leave the club. The former Brighton & Hove Albion chief is set to make the move to Manchester United, as long as the two clubs can agree a compensation fee.

As a result, Newcastle will need to quickly find a replacement as they plan potential moves for the summer transfer window. Ashworth did an impressive job at St James Park, helping manager Howe build a squad that managed to qualify for the Champions League last season.

Newcastle searching for Ashworth replacement

Newcastle have now accepted the fact that Ashworth wants to leave the club, but they will be seeking a fair compensation package before allowing him to join the Red Devils. The Magpies reportedly want a fee of around £20m, which could be invested in a new sporting director.

According to the Daily Mail, former Liverpool director Michael Edwards is likely to be one of the names on Newcastle's shortlist to replace Ashworth after leaving Anfield in 2022. Current Bournemouth technical director Hughes could also be considered by the North East outfit having worked with Howe during his time with the Cherries. The pair were said to have formed a 'strong bond' after working together at the Vitality Stadium, where Howe helped drag Bournemouth to the Premier League.

Journalist Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle have to be very careful when it comes to replacing Ashworth and he believes they will be very open-minded with their search. Replacing Ashworth certainly won't be easy considering the impact he's made at St James' Park, but they will want to be swift in appointing a new director so they can prepare for the summer transfer window.

In an ideal world, the Magpies could have convinced the 52-year-old to stay in the North East, but joining a club the size of Manchester United appears to be too much for him to turn down. Ashworth has left Newcastle in a strong position considering some of the signings he's made, but they will need to build and continue improving in order to cement their place as a Champions League side.

Dean Jones - Hughes is in demand

Jones has suggested that Bournemouth chief Hughes is someone in demand and he's already turned down some good offers to leave the Cherries. The journalist adds that from Howe's point of view, appointing Hughes would be perfect. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Yeah, I do think that that's the case [Howe would want Hughes appointed]. I think that at the moment, it's unclear exactly how this situation is opening up. But in Richard Hughes, Eddie Howe would have a bit of an ally. I think that he would be pretty keen on something like that to come through. So from his perspective, I do think that would be good. I think it would help Howe understand that he's got a chance to see through the next phase at Newcastle. But I have also heard before that Richard Hughes has had other offers recently and that they were pretty good offers. I don't know exactly where they were from. I know that he is a man in demand and I wonder how far down the line those conversations were before this Newcastle thing cropped up. So I think there's a few layers to this. I think there's a little way to go. But from an Eddie Howe point of view, he would be perfect."

