Liverpool chief Richard Hughes has held talks in London about signing forward Hugo Ekitike this summer, according to Anfield Watch.

The Reds are in the market to bolster their forward line this summer amid concerns over the futures of Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz.

Slot has reportedly targeted Newcastle star Alexander Isak as his top choice, but the Swede isn't for sale and the Magpies would demand an astronomical fee to change their minds - which has led the Anfield club to begin looking at alternatives.

Liverpool Hold Talks With Ekitike Reps

Hughes spoke with them in London

That search has now led them to Frankfurt star Ekitike, who has had a fine campaign in the Bundesliga and Europa League this season and has attracted the attention of some of Europe's top clubs.

According to the report, Frankfurt are expecting interest in the Frenchman this summer and would be open to selling him for around €80m (£68m), which is within Liverpool's budget for a new forward.

The club held talks with the player's agents during a meeting in London last week and laid out their plans for him, and confirmed their interest. They are expected to enter talks with Frankfurt at the end of the season in order to agree a deal to take the 'superstar' to Anfield.

Arsenal and Man Utd chiefs were also present at this meeting and made it clear they will rival the Reds for his signature, but with Liverpool being on the brink of being crowned champions they feel they have an advantage in the race.

A new two-year contract for Salah is said to be close which would shut down any speculation about his future and position, but the same can't be said for the other attackers in the squad.