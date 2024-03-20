Highlights Liverpool appoint Richard Hughes as new sporting director to work alongside Michael Edwards.

Former Bournemouth technical director, Hughes, excited to join Liverpool and work with a talented squad.

Hughes may have to secure contract extensions for star players like Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool have now officially announced Richard Hughes as their new sporting director as he joins Michael Edwards in another behind-the-scenes change at Anfield.

Bournemouth confirmed earlier this year that Hughes would be leaving the club at the end of the season, and with Liverpool needing to replace Jorg Schmadtke, rumours began to circle. Edwards arrived as CEO of football, and he's now looking to stamp his authority at the Merseyside club.

Liverpool Confirm Hughes Appointment

The Reds overseeing a summer of change

Bournemouth announced earlier in March that Hughes would be leaving his position of technical director at the end of the campaign. The 44-year-old has been in the role since 2016, helping cement the Cherries as a Premier League side, with the South Coast club finishing in 15th place last season and comfortably above the relegation zone this term under Andoni Iraola.

Liverpool have now confirmed that Hughes will be joining the Merseyside club at the end of the current campaign. Speaking on his appointment, the former Scotland international has said...

“I am incredibly proud to be offered this opportunity. Liverpool FC is a unique club and I’m grateful to be given a chance to serve it in this capacity. People rightly talk about the rich history this organisation can boast, but it is the present and future which really excites me. Jürgen Klopp is leading an outstanding team and squad and alongside that the commitment to young players and their pathway to the first team is also outstanding."

Hughes will work closely with Edwards, who was brought in as CEO of football at Anfield, and the key duo will be hoping for a successful summer as the Reds oversee some major changes. Jurgen Klopp will be heading through the exit door, so one of Hughes' first tasks could be to find the ideal replacement. According to The Times, Xabi Alonso, Ruben Amorim, and Roberto De Zerbi are among those being considered for the soon-to-be vacant position.

Related Hughes Could Give Liverpool 'Advantage' in Xabi Alonso Race Liverpool are pushing to appoint Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso, and they could hold a 'slight advantage' in the race.

Hughes Could Focus on Contract Extensions

A host of players are running out of contract

Although finding a Klopp replacement is likely to be the main priority for now, Hughes will be tasked with looking to extend the contracts of some of Liverpool's star players. First up might be Mohamed Salah, who is set to leave the club in 2025 unless a new deal can be agreed. The Egyptian international has been the subject of interest from Saudi Arabia, with Al-Ittihad making a £150m bid in 2023.

Virgil van Dijk also sees his contract expiring in 2025, and the Dutch international recently discussed the prospect of Klopp leaving the club, and he's been unwilling to commit his future so far. With the German manager departing, some of the Liverpool squad might be concerned about the direction the Merseyside outfit are going to head in.