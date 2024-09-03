Former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys has given an emphatic response to the question as to who is the better player out of Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Paul Scholes. The debate surrounding the English trio is one that has raged on for a number of years, with many people giving alternative answers and reasons for their picks.

In recent times, Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne has also been thrown into the mix thanks to his incredible modern-day record. But when asked solely about the men who dominated the Premier League in the 2000s, Keys gave an assured answer as to who he believed reigned supreme.

Keys Chooses Scholes Over Lampard and Gerrard

The television host described the midfielder as the greatest ever Premier League player

Speaking during an appearance on the Obi One podcast, hosted by former Chelsea anchorman John Obi Mikel, Keys explained why he believed that Scholes was head and shoulders above the rest of the competition. He said:

"Not even a debate. Two of them you can argue all day long. One of them stands head and shoulders above not just them, but every other player I've seen in the Premier League. I'll justify that by saying one of the qualifications he [Andy Gray] always talks about for greatness is longevity. He had a career spanning the best part of 20 years. "He started out as an entirely different footballer to the one that he ended up. He was a fantastic 10 and became a really good six. He would run a football match at his pace, as and when he wanted to. If England had ever had the sense to play him where they should've done, alongside Lampard and put Gerrard behind a Rooney, then maybe we could've squeezed everyone into the same team. But I think Paul Scholes has been just... the best."

Keys' long-term colleague Andy Gray wouldn't give a firm answer but described the Manchester United stalwart as the most technically-gifted of the trio while stating that Lampard was a genuine number 10 and calling Gerrard 'Mr Liverpool.'

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Paul Scholes had the best pass accuracy and minutes per goal ratio out of himself, Gerrard and Lampard in the Premier League.

Why Scholes Played Out Wide For England

Sven Goran Eriksson labeled Scholes and England's best player

As Keys mentioned, Scholes was often left to play out of position during his greatest years as an international footballer. The midfielder retired after Euro 2004, where he spent most of his time on the left-hand side to accommodate Lampard and Gerrard in the middle.

