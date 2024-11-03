Richard Keys has criticised Manchester United's ownership group INEOS for their summer recruitment, while commenting on new manager Ruben Amorim.

United have endured a poor start to the new campaign, winning just three of their opening nine Premier League matches, and they subsequently sacked Erik ten Hag earlier this week. The north-west outfit moved swiftly to appoint the Dutchman's successor, reaching an agreement with Sporting to take Rubem Amorim away from the Portuguese giants mid-way through the season.

Amorim will commence his role in the Old Trafford dugout from November 11th, signing a contract that is valid until 2027. Keys has wished the 39-year-old good luck in his new job, while lambasting United's owners for their running of the club since taking over earlier this year.

Keys Blasts INEOS

Amorim 'will need clearer thinking from Ratcliffe'

Officially sealing their acquisition of United in February, INEOS opted to keep hold of Ten Hag in the summer, after he delivered silverware in the form of an FA Cup triumph, despite the club suffering their worst league finish since 1990 under the former Ajax manager. Not only did the ownership group not part ways with the maligned head coach, they tied him down to a new contract, only to dismiss him ten games into the new season.

This set of decisions has prompted Keys to question Sir Jim Ratcliffe, INEOS' CEO, with the outspoken football presenter writing on X:

While not responsible for the bulk of the '£600 million of rubbish' Keys alluded to, the £200 million spent this summer was signed off by INEOS. Ratcliffe sanctioned the additions of Noussair Mazraoui, Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro, Manuel Ugarte and Joshua Zirkzee, most of whom were deliberately bought to work with Ten Hag.

Now, Amorim inherits a disjointedly assembled squad, which will arguably need several transfer windows to rebuild.

Amorim's Managerial Statistics Matches Managed 246 Wins 176 Draws 34 Losses 36 Win Percentage 71.5%

All Statistics via Transfermarkt - correct as of 02/11/2024.