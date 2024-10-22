Richard Keys has blasted Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Curtis Jones for their involvement in penalty incidents against Chelsea on Sunday afternoon - with the former Sky Sports presenter claiming that they tried to 'con' referee John Brooks into awarding the Reds penalties in the 2-1 win.

Jones won a penalty in the first half when he was upended by Levi Colwill, to which Salah tucked it home with glee - but the Egyptian then went down under a challenge looking for a penalty, which wasn't given. Jones was then the next man to be sent tumbling in the Premier League clash, with goalkeeper Robert Sanchez bringing him down - although VAR saw the penalty decision overturned as the Blues star got the ball first.

Keys: Salah And Jones 'Tried to Con' Penalties in Chelsea Win

The Reds were awarded one penalty, but were denied two

However, Keys believes that whilst Jones could have had a penalty for the one that was actually overturned, he and Salah tried to con Brooks into giving them penalties - including the one that was actually awarded for Colwill's foul on the homegrown star, with Keys stating that it 'wasn't enough' to be awarded a foul.

Mohamed Salah's Premier League statistics - Liverpool squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes Played 696 3rd Goals 5 =1st Key Passes Per Game 2 =1st Shots Per Game 3 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.9 1st Match rating 7.69 1st

Writing in his blog, the presenter aired his concerns over Liverpool's stars looking for penalties, stating:

"On this occasion, fair play to Liverpool - they beat what was in front of them, despite a series of bizarre decisions from the ref. "My first question about his appointment would be why? This was only his second game of the season. It was too big for him. He was way off the pace. Why give him such a big game when he hasn’t been reffing? Chelsea should’ve had a pen before Brooks eventually gave Liverpool one. Sancho’s foot was clearly trodden on at the Kop end. Pen. Why was there no review? "Salah tried to con one out of Brooks before Curtis Jones did. You could hear Brooks’ mind working ‘damn, I’ve just turned one down l, I’ll have to give this’. Yes, there was contact, but it was no more or less than there had been on Sancho. It certainly wasn’t enough to send Jones tumbling. "I thought the next one might have been. OK, Sanchez got something on the ball, but it continued towards goal and had Jones not been brought down he might easily have scored."

Liverpool's Superb Start Will Give Them Huge Confidence

The Merseyside club have made an almost perfect start to life under Slot

The Reds ended up winning 2-1 after Jones tucked home a winner just moments after Nicolas Jackson had equalised at the Anfield Road end. It marks their seventh win in just eight games in the Premier League under Arne Slot, and alongside two wins in the Champions League, only their loss to Nottingham Forest at Anfield a month ago has stunted a perfect start to life for the new Dutch boss.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arne Slot has 10 wins from 11 games in his Liverpool stint so far, scoring 25 goals and conceding just five.

Liverpool didn't make many signings in the summer, with former Juventus star Federico Chiesa being their only major arrival, and so it looks as though their old guard will be the ones to drag them through to any potential glory that they could earn come the end of the season. As it stands, the Reds have a great chance of silverware if they manage to keep their form up across all competitions.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 22-10-24.