Richard Keys believes Arsenal's second goal against Southampton in the 3-1 victory on Saturday shouldn’t have stood.

The Gunners maintained their place in the top three of the Premier League standings with a crucial victory at the Emirates over the weekend. It wasn’t a straightforward win, however, as Cameron Archer opened the scoring to give Southampton a lead early in the second half.

Kai Havertz responded with an equaliser just minutes later, before Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka scored a further two to put the result beyond doubt. It was the perfect response from Mikel Arteta’s side after initially being dealt a hammer blow shortly after the break.

Arsenal’s Second Goal 'Shouldn't Have Stood'

Martinelli scored his second of the season

It was a comfortable scoreline in the end for Arsenal, but Keys is adamant Martinelli’s strike on 68 minutes should have been disallowed for offside. Saka’s delightful cross into the box was met by the 23-year-old at the back post, and he was able to squeeze an effort beyond Aaron Ramsdale.

The goal was closely examined by VAR, but Martinelli was deemed to be in an onside position, and it ultimately stood. Midfielder Mikel Merino was evidently offside, but officials believe he wasn’t interfering with play, which is something Keys strongly disagrees with.

The presenter wrote on his blog:

"Arsenal’s second should’ve been disallowed. Merino is off-side and clearly affecting play as he goes to head the ball. It’s baffling as to how that was given."

‘No concern’ over Havertz injury

The forward withdrew from international duty

Arsenal fans were left sweating over the fitness of forward Havertz over the weekend following confirmation he had withdrawn from international duty. The 25-year-old was set to join up with Germany this week for their Nations League games against Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Netherlands.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side are currently top of their group on goal difference, level on four points with the Dutch. They won their opening game against Hungary in the last international break, but drew 2-2 with the Netherlands.

Havertz 2024/25 stats for Arsenal in all competitions Stat: Appearances 10 Goals 6 Assists 1 Minutes played 838'

The German FA confirmed via a social media post on platform X that Havertz has withdrawn from the upcoming camp with a knee injury and will remain with his club. Mainz forward Jonathan Burkard has been called up in his place.

However, according to journalist Charles Watts, the general view on Havertz’ injury is that it is not one to be overly concerned about. Given he completed the game against Southampton over the weekend, and has played a lot of minutes this season, extra precaution was taken on this occasion. No risks have been taken, and he will be closely monitored by Arsenal over the coming days in the hope he will be ready for their next league game against Bournemouth later this month.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt (correct as of 07/10/24).