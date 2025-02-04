Richard Keys says Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim ‘looks totally out of his depth’ after the Red Devils fell to a 2-0 defeat against Crystal Palace at the weekend.

The former Sky Sports presenter suggested the Portuguese manager may not want to stay long in the Old Trafford dugout after a series of ‘poor’ results, with United sitting 13th in the Premier League after 24 games.

Keys also criticised Amorim’s decision to play Kobbie Mainoo up front against the Eagles, while leaving Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee on the bench.

He said Amorim will ‘have to change and learn fast’ if he wants to keep his job and admitted he has not been convinced by the former Sporting Lisbon coach since his appointment in November.

Richard Keys Slams Ruben Amorim

‘Looks totally out of his depth’

Keys, writing in his blog, criticised Amorim after United’s 2-0 loss to Palace and made a surprising claim about the 39-year-old’s future at Old Trafford:

“There’s not much to say about United this week. Poor again wasn’t it? But it always is when they have to take a game to the opposition. If they’re sitting in a low block and stopping the opposition from playing they’re ok. If they have to take a game to teams they struggle, which is why they’ve now lost seven home games. “As for playing Mainoo as a false 9? And you’ve got Hojlund and Zirkzee available. What are you actually saying to those players with a decision like that? “I’m afraid Amorim looks totally out of his depth. I wanted it to work, but it isn’t. He’s going to have to change and learn fast if he wants to stay in the job. I’m still not convinced he doesn’t want out already.”

Amorim, who replaced Erik ten Hag in November on a two-and-a-half-year deal, has won four of his first 13 league games at United, averaging 1.08 points per game.

The 39-year-old built his reputation as one of Europe’s most sought-after coaches during his time at Sporting Lisbon, where he led the club to two Primeira Liga titles.

United struggled to back Amorim with new signings in his first transfer window, adding only young defenders Patrick Dorgu and Ayden Heaven to reinforce his injury-hit backline.

The Red Devils were heavily linked with a forward signing in January but ended the window without attacking arrivals after losing out on Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel, who joined Tottenham on loan.

Ruben Amorim's Man United Record (2024/25 Premier League) Games 13 Wins 4 Draws 2 Losses 7 Points per game 1.08

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Why Man Utd Didn’t Sign Striker Before January Transfer Window Closed Ruben Amorim has been left with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee for the remainder of the season after Man Utd failed to sign a new striker.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 04-02-25.