Richard Keys has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to lambast the Premier League tie between Aston Villa and Manchester United as among the "worst" he has ever witnessed.

Erik ten Hag's men travelled south to the midlands, to lock horns with Unai Emery's Villa. Both sides had midweek European commitments, and Aston Villa particularly shocked the European landscape with a surprise 1-0 triumph over German behemoths, Bayern Munich. United, on the other hand, continued a winless streak of four consecutive games with a draw against Porto, and were just shy of losing entirely, if not for Harry Maguire's last-ditch equalizer.

The Sundary clash was advertised to be a spectacle of the weekend, given the impressive quality in the home side, and the recent shortcomings of the visitors, but it ultimately resulted in a dull 0-0 draw with neither side willing to commit enough to break the deadlock.

Keys: Aston Villa vs Manchester United 'Worst I've Ever Seen'

The sports presenter was far from entertained

Aside from a shortage of goals, or complete lack thereof rather, the tie between Aston Villa and Manchester united was largely quiet in many regards. It became apparent that Ten Hag opted to deploy a more reserved approach in light of recent defensive weaknesses at United, though Villa struggled to leave a stamp on the game regardless, despite the home crowd advantage, and they mustered just one shot on target in the duration of the match.

It was an outing to forget for both sides, and the intense midweek fixture will undoubtedly have taken a toll on both team's physical levels. Nonetheless, Richard Keys didn't hold back on the criticism.

Some supporters replied to the post, sharing a similar view, with one fan saying: "Quality wise it was shocking". Another posted in contrast: "It's not even the worst game this weekend".

Five Matches Without a Win for Erik ten Hag

The Dutchman is undergoing a nervy period as Manchester United boss

The draw at Villa Park makes it now five matches without a win in all competitions, and it was the side's fifth winless result in the Premier League this season, further pushing them down to 14th in the table.

Erik ten Hag's season-by-season managerial record in the Premier League 2022/23 2023/24 2024/25 Matches 38 38 6 Won 23 18 2 Drawn 6 6 1 Lost 9 14 3 Points-per-game 1.97 1.58 1.17 Position 3rd 8th 13th Correct as of 5/10/2024

According to reports from The Athletic, the Manchester United hierarchy are expected to meet in the coming days following the Aston Villa fixture, and though the purpose of the meeting remains confidential, the opportunity would, in theory, be present to discuss the future of Ten Hag as manager. With the international break next on the schedule for the players as well, now would seem a logical time to conclusively make a decision.

Per Tancredi Palmeri, the United top brass have not been afraid to approach alternative managers, should they eventually choose to part with Ten Hag, and Inter Milan's Simone Inzaghi is believed to be high on the shortlist. However at this time, the Italian is reportedly reluctant to abandon his project in Italy, which means the Red Devils may be forced to search elsewhere.