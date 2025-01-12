Richard Keys believes newly-appointed West Ham boss, Graham Potter, won't be bringing trophies to East London any time soon, contrary to the club's vice chairperson, Karen Brady, who previously insisted that was the ambition.

Former manager, Julen Lopetegui, left the club in 14th place in the Premier League table, before he was dismissed from his post just a little over six months following his arrival. Despite investing a considerable amount in the squad last summer, the Spaniard was unable to deliver consistent results, and the club's top brass have now turned to ex-Chelsea and Brighton head coach, Graham Potter. The aspiration is, of course, to lift silverware at the London Stadium, but Keys believes the Hammers have already waved goodbye to their ideal opportunity of doing so.

Keys: Potter Won't Deliver Trophies to West Ham

The former Sky Sports pundit opposed Brady's 'strange' claim

Speaking to X (formerly Twitter), Keys insisted the Irons had already "forced" out the manager capable of bringing trophies to West Ham. He noted:

Indeed, the manager in question, David Moyes, guided West Ham to their first ever trophy in 1980 by winning the 2022/23 Europa Conference League. However, the tournament success came at the cost of poor league finishes, and supporters soon grew frustrated with the team's inconsistent form that spilled into the 2023/24 campaign.

David Moyes vs Graham Potter - Premier League Managerial Statistics Comparison Metric Moyes Potter Matches 697 141 Wins 269 41 Losses 246 50 Points Per Match 1.42 1.23 Trophies 1 0

Potter's prominence, on the other hand, in England has largely arisen from his success with Brighton, where he coached his men to their highest top-flight finish in history. A dismal stint at Chelsea tainted his reputation, however, and he is still yet to prove his trophy-winning credentials with an English club.

Meanwhile, Moyes has recently returned to management in the Premier League on a two-year contract for a second spell with Everton, and he faces the delicate task of navigating relegation risks this term.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.com - Correct as of 12/01/2025