Richard Keys says that there is a "deep animosity" from staff at Manchester United towards new owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe amid the concerns around how the club is performing currently.

The Red Devils are on a horrendous run of form currently with just seven wins in their last 20 Premier League games to add to one win in their last nine European fixtures, with manager Erik Ten Hag's future a major talking point among fans and media.

While the Dutch boss is being backed for now ahead of a Europa League clash with Porto and Premier League clash with Aston Villa this week, there are suggestions that the feeling at the club is deeply unhappy, with broadcaster Keys revealing he had a call from a whistle-blower to confirm it.

Ratcliffe Unpopular at Old Trafford

Staff have a 'deep animosity' towards INEOS chief

After buying a minority stake in the club from the Glazers, INEOS have made it their mission to tidy up the club from the mess that the American owners had made over the last 20 years. That has included major redundancies off the pitch to cut costs around the club, despite spending over £150million in the transfer window to bolster the squad.

With the feeling around the club not great currently with the future of the manager up in the air, broadcaster Keys has taken to his personal X account to reveal that he received a phone call from a "whistle-blower" who revealed the feeling towards the owner is horrendous behind the scenes.

"On the back of the blog yesterday I got a message from a whistle-blower claiming there's deep animosity towards Ratcliffe among the few staff left at Utd. "I made calls to be sure. They weren't wrong. It's an unhappy club."

Ten Hag Not in Immediate Danger

Patience is wearing thin at Old Trafford

Despite the current poor form of the Manchester United team, Erik Ten Hag is not in immediate danger of losing his job GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Dutch boss has managed just three wins so far this season in all competitions, and fans have grown frustrated. But with big games against Porto and Aston Villa ahead of the international break this week, the former Ajax man will be allowed to oversee both fixtures in charge to try and turn the club's fortunes around.

Erik ten Hag's season-by-season Premier League record at Manchester United 2022/23 2023/24 2024/25 Matches 38 38 6 Won 23 18 2 Drawn 6 6 1 Lost 9 14 3 Goals for 58 57 5 Goals against 43 58 8 Statistics correct as of 1/10/2024

Manchester United's hierarchy are nonetheless calm about the situation. This is partly because succession planning has already taken place during the initial review into Ten Hag's future over the summer.

Thomas Tuchel, Gareth Southgate, Simone Inzaghi and Max Allegri have all been linked with the role recently should they pull the trigger on Ten Hag, but for now he still has a chance to fight for his job.

All statistics courtesy of Premier League - correct as of 1/10/2024.