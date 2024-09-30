Richard Keys has offered Erik ten Hag his empathy, despite poor results going against the Manchester United manager in recent weeks - blaming their new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe for the way United's season is going instead. The Red Devils lost 3-0 to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon to record their third loss of the season in the Premier League inside just six matches, leaving themselves 12th in the table and as far away from a European spot as they are to the relegation zone.

Reports have surrounded Ten Hag, with his job quite clearly on the line - but Keys believes that whilst he isn't blameless, it's the shambolic running of the operations that is hampering United's progress as a club in terms of moving forwards and becoming a feared outfit once again.

Keys: Ratcliffe 'Paying Peanuts' Has Detrimental Man Utd Effect

The Red Devils minority owner opted to keep Ten Hag on his books

Writing in his blog, Keys offered sympathy towards Ten Hag for how 'degrading' he has been treat by Ratcliffe over the summer - before launching a tirade of criticism at the Red Devils minority owner for how he has operated since joining the club. Keys wrote:

"This is going to surprise a few people. "I actually felt a little bit sorry for Ten Hag yesterday (Sunday). So why did I feel a little bit sorry for him? Well - because it’s not all his fault. Granted - if he’d had any pride or dignity he’d have walked in the summer, when Ratcliffe was hawking his job around Europe. In the end he was 4th choice to keep it. How degrading. "So this is all on Ratcliffe and his brains trust now. Of course they should’ve sacked Ten Hag in the summer, but the man who’s cancelled staff lunchboxes, stopped the supply of free matchday programmes for some, demands people use Ubers, sacked the kit manager of some 27 years service and the media guru, didn’t want to pay the going rate for a top coach. "What’s that old saying about paying peanuts?"

Erik Ten Hag Needs Urgent Results at Man Utd

The Dutchman has been poor this season with just three wins

Reports had emerged even before United's campaign ended in May that Ten Hag would have been sacked regardless of their result against Manchester City in the FA Cup at Wembley.

Erik ten Hag's managerial statistics - Man Utd results, Premier League Season Wins Losses 2022/23 23 9 2023/24 18 14 2024/25 2 3 Total 43 26

Eventually, the Red Devils prevailed victorious and effectively saved Ten Hag's job, but it was a painstaking waiting period for the gaffer in June whilst INEOS decided their next move in a strategical sense, before giving him a contract extension.

Three wins from their opening eight games - with one of those being a risk-free clash at home to Barnsley in the League Cup - suggests that nothing has changed at Old Trafford over the summer, despite five major signings in the ilk of Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and more.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erik ten Hag has won 69 of his 123 games in charge of Manchester United.

Ten Hag will know that his job is on the line, and with games coming up against Porto and Aston Villa away from home in the next week, losses in both of those games could see him lose his job by next week - especially with a two-week international break to come, which would see United given extended time to source a new manager.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 30-09-24.