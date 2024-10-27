Richard Keys has shared his sympathy with Manchester United's stars after their last-gasp defeat to West Ham United on Sunday afternoon - as the presenter has claimed that the Red Devils were 'really unlucky' to have had a penalty awarded against them in their Premier League loss at the London Stadium.

With the scores level at 1-1, West Ham claimed for a spot-kick when Danny Ings was allegedly brought down by Matthijs de Ligt as the pair contended for the ball in the area. Referee David Coote initially didn't blow for a foul, however he was told to have a look at the VAR monitor, with De Ligt thought to have brought the former Liverpool star down. Changing his mind, Coote pointed to the spot and Jarrod Bowen duly converted to leave United 14th in the table.

Keys: United 'Really Unlucky' After Penalty Decision vs West Ham

The Red Devils' loss means they are 14th in the league

However, Keys has noted his sympathy with Erik ten Hag's side in what was certainly a contentious penalty, and with many believing that Julen Lopetegui's men shouldn't have been awarded a spot-kick, Keys has chimed in with his verdict. He said on X (formerly Twitter):

"Clear and obvious? I don’t think so. United can count themselves really unlucky there."

United didn't have anyone to blame for not taking the lead, however. Diogo Dalot was criticised by journalists up and down the country for producing the 'miss of the season', whilst other chances went begging including a free header for Bruno Fernandes, a cutback for Alejandro Garnacho that hit the bar, and the Red Devils twice hitting the woodwork in the first half.

Manchester United's Premier League statistics - Divisional squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals scored 8 18th Goals against 11 =7th Shots For Per Game 14.4 8th Shots Against Per Game 11.7 6th xG 15.34 12th

Architects of their own downfall when Crysencio Summerville notched the opener, parity was restored when midfielder Casemiro levelled with a header just minutes later.

But United's loss means that they continue to suffer their worst-ever Premier League season, sitting 14th in the table and already six points from a Europa League spot as we head into November.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Man Utd have won just three of their nine Premier League games this season.

The loss in the capital also leaves Ten Hag once again peering perilously over his shoulder at the exit door, with the Dutchman having won just four games at the helm all season - and the result means that upcoming games are crucial if he is to keep his place in the dugout.

