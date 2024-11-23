Richard Keys was left absolutely stunned after Aston Villa were awarded a penalty during their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.
Unai Emery's side had a tough afternoon at Villa Park, falling behind to Ismaila Sarr's goal after just four minutes before Ollie Watkins rounded Dean Henderson to equalise. The hosts then had the chance to take the lead when they were awarded a penalty, but Youri Tielemans saw his effort saved and Crystal Palace scored immediately from a counter-attack from the resulting corner.
The penalty was awarded after a VAR check after the officials at Stockley Park deemed Will Hughes to have stood on Leon Bailey's heel, with the referee awarding the spot kick after checking the screen pitchside.
But reacting to the decision, broadcaster Keys admitted that he felt justice was done when Tielemans missed as he labelled the decision "staggering".
"Staggering penalty award at Villa. And Leicester didn't get one. Saved. Justice done. VAR far too busy today but missing when needed."
Aston Villa Avoid Five Consecutive Defeats
Villa fought hard in the second half to get back in the game but struggled to create much against Oliver Glasner's side, who defended admirably despite their squad being stricken by injuries. But Ross Barkley's late equaliser saved the team's blushes, as they came away with a point.
GIVEMESPORT Key statistic: Aston Villa have won just five of their last 14 Premier League games at Villa Park.
Keys' frustrations stemmed from an incident in the lunchtime kick-off between Leicester and Chelsea, where the hosts weren't given a penalty for a similar incident and ultimately fell to a 2-1 defeat despite scoring a late penalty to lead to a nervy finish.
Foxes boss Steve Cooper was also furious after the game, criticising referee Andy Madley for his performance and claimed that the club will look into making an official complaint.
"He gave offside for the second one and he was about half a yard on.
"We've had a lot of bad luck with this referee this year. It's our third or fourth game with him and it's not been the best of times. It continued today.
"The last thing [referees' body] PGMOL needed was that performance. He's got some big decisions massively wrong and in general a couple of advantages he blew up.
"I don't know if he lost concentration or composure but it's not what the referees needed in the first game live on TV [after the international break].
"It's a pity. It's going to be all the talking points. I'm disappointed it's us on the wrong end of it. Maybe officially we need to speak to whoever we've got to speak to."
