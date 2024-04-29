Highlights Liverpool moving for Feyenoord manager Arne Slot as Jurgen Klopp's replacement could mirror Man United's errors with Erik ten Hag.

Fans are said to be underwhelmed with the potential appointment, questioning Slot's readiness for the Premier League.

Richard Keys believes Liverpool may be repeating United's mistakes, with Slot's lack of experience outside Holland posing a significant challenge.

Liverpool are pushing to bring Feyenoord manager Arne Slot to Anfield as a replacement for Jurgen Klopp, and Richard Keys believes they could be making the same mistake as Manchester United by appointing the Dutch coach.

It appears that the Reds are closing in on finding Klopp's successor, with a deal agreed with Feyenoord for Slot. Appointing the 45-year-old will be a risk, with Erik ten Hag's move to Old Trafford a comparable appointment, with both managers achieving success in Holland but not elsewhere.

Although ten Hag won a trophy in his first season at Manchester United, they've failed to progress this season. It might be a lazy comparison to make due to both coaches being Dutch and plying their trade in the Eredivisie, but there's no doubt they've had a similar journey to the Premier League, if Slot does arrive in England.

Liverpool Making a 'Mistake' With Arne Slot

He's compared the Dutch coach to ten Hag

Writing in his weekly blog, presenter Keys has provided his verdict on the pending appointment at Anfield, suggesting that Liverpool could be making the same mistake as United by bringing in Slot...

"I mention it because I believe Liverpool are about to make the same mistakes that Utd did. Arne ten Slot. Really? Not for me. And I’m not alone. There isn’t a Liverpool fan that I’ve spoken to isn’t totally underwhelmed by the news ten Slot is going to replace Klopp. Ok. Let’s cut him some slack. I accept we don’t know. It could turn out to be an inspired appointment. But I’m not convinced. Why ten Slot? (I know that’s not his name but he’s mini-me isn’t he?). I guarantee you we’ll hear all the same things they said about ten Hag when Liverpool finally unveil their man. What you won’t hear is an admission that he wasn’t first choice. Or that his record in Holland isn’t even as good as ten Hag’s was."

Slot's record in the Eredivisie is impressive, but he's only managed in his home country so far. Stepping up to not only the Premier League, but one of the biggest clubs in world football, could be a huge challenge for the 45-year-old. The supporters at Anfield will be hoping that Slot's time at Liverpool will be more successful than ten Hag's, with his future at Old Trafford already in doubt.

Going from Klopp to Slot might seem slightly underwhelming for Liverpool fans, but it's easy to forget that the former wasn't the manager he is today when they brought him to Anfield. The German coach hadn't managed in England either, and he's achieved an unbelievable amount of success in the Premier League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erik ten Hag averaged 2.34 points per game with Ajax before moving to United, with Arne Slot averaging 2.13 with Feyenoord.

Slot Boosted by Mohamed Salah News

He's set to stay at Liverpool

The Athletic journalist Mohamed Salah confirmed on Monday morning that Liverpool now expect Mohamed Salah to stay at the club for the 2024/2025 season. The Egyptian international's future has been uncertain due to his contract expiring next summer, but the Reds are set to enter discussions to extend his stay at the club.

It's a major boost for Slot, as losing one of Liverpool's key players, despite his drop in form of late, would have been a disastrous start to his tenure. The 45-year-old will be desperate to keep the bulk of Klopp's squad as he looks to guide them in the right direction.

