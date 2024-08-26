Key Takeaways Richard Keys has doubts that Arne Slot's style will please Liverpool fans despite early wins.

The beIN Sports host said Anfield was 'eerily quiet' during the Reds' 2-0 win over Brentford.

However, Slot has led Liverpool to two victories from their opening two fixtures of the 2024-25 campaign.

Richard Keys claims there's a danger that Liverpool fans will not enjoy the brand of football their team are going to play under Arne Slot. The Dutchman started his time as Reds' boss positively with a 2-0 win over Ipswich Town at Portman Road in the first Premier League game of their season, which was then followed by another victory of the same scoreline in his first Anfield outing against Brentford on Sunday.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arne Slot is the first Liverpool manager to win his first two league matches in charge since Graeme Souness in April 1991.

Nevertheless, Keys has raised concerns over the way in which Liverpool have setup early into the new era. Under Jurgen Klopp, the fans were used to a style likened to 'rock'n'roll', relating to the gegenpressing style that saw attack rule the roost. But with a much more conservative approach being deployed by the German's successor, Keys isn't convinced the change will be welcomed by supporters when the tough gets going later into the campaign.

beIN SPORTS dedicated a whole section of their coverage on Sunday to the question. They argued that, while the results have been positive, the Liverpool faithful will want more from an entertainment standpoint. Anfield boasted a record attendance in their 2-0 triumph over Brentford, but pundits were quick to slam its 'eerily quiet' atmosphere - thus vindicating their claims.

What Richard Keys Said

Keys first made his stunning claim in the aftermath of Liverpool's second victory of the season over Brentford. On air with beIN SPORTS, he wasn't as positive about the Reds as a 2-0 scoreline would suggest he should be. Liverpool joined Manchester City, Brighton and Hove Albion and Arsenal with two wins from as many matches, but one could be forgiven for thinking the case was starkly different.

"Whilst he's winning games, I think he'll be okay," Keys said. "But that [Anfield] was eerily quiet today, and if they start running in mud a little bit, that crowd will start to get a little uneasy. They go out to be entertained, and the brand of football he [Slot] is likely to serve up, with too many passes at low intensity, there'll be one or two Liverpool fans wanting what they were used to, and not that." Watch the clip below:

It's not the first time that Keys has expressed his doubts about the suitability of Slot's philosophy at Anfield. Ahead of the start of the new Premier League campaign, the former Sky Sports anchor wrote in his blog: “Liverpool are interesting. Slot appears to have made a pretty good start, but I’m not sure his style of play will go down well with the Anfield crowd.

“He’s another one obsessed with passing teams to death. That’s a style in total contrast to Klopp’s. Liverpool were a great watch under Klopp. Slot likes football played very differently. “If he wins a few games early on he’ll get away with it, but if he starts losing he’ll be in trouble."

Certainly, after Liverpool completed 92% of their passes at the weekend - which was their best passing accuracy in the Premier League on record since the 2003-04 season - Keys made a fair point. But by looking deeper into the nitty-gritty, his claims aren't completely true.

Liverpool's Season So Far

Upcoming grudge match against Man United will be telling

For a team of Liverpool's calibre, enduring a transition as monumental as this for the first time in nearly a decade, the new dawn with which they are now just coming to terms with was always going to bring about an air of hesitancy. But while Keys has been quick to doubt Slot's ability to bring the X factor to Anfield and keep the good times rolling, the underlying statistics suggest his claims aren't entirely factual.

The way in which Liverpool have attacked in their opening two fixtures has been relatively reminiscent of Klopp's side. Luis Diaz's opener on Sunday proved just that, with the counterattacking potential of the Reds in full flow. What's more, although passes have come at a higher rate than in prior seasons, Slot's side have still managed to rack up 37 shots in 180 minutes.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: After two Premier League games, no team has managed to take more shots than Liverpool's 37, with Nottingham Forest registering the same amount, while West Ham place third with 32.

Just two games into his tenure isn't long enough to make a rounded judgement of Slot, who became well-known at Feyenoord for his high-energy, hard-pressing and possession-centric attacking tactics. But next weekend, as the Reds prepare to do battle with Manchester United, there will be an opportunity for the Dutchman to muzzle reckless critics.

Although skepticism reigns supreme early into the Slot epoch, victory by any means necessary over their arch nemesis will quickly get the Anfield faithful on side, especially at Old Trafford next Sunday.