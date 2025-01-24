Richard Keys believes that Ruben Amorim wants to leave Manchester United already and named the manager he expects to take over at Old Trafford should he depart the Red Devils. Following Erik ten Hag's dismissal in October, the former Sporting CP man was deemed the right coach to turn things around at the club. He'd earned a big reputation for his excellent work in Portugal, but it quickly became apparent that things wouldn't be as smooth for him in England.

He arrived at a United team in turmoil and if he is to improve the club's fortunes, it won't be immediately. Instead, they've struggled early in his reign and Amorim has won just three of his first 11 matches in the Premier League. After a recent defeat at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion, the manager even went as far as to label the current squad at Old Trafford the worst in the club's 147-year history.

Those comments weren't received well in the media, with one former player taking exception to the claim. According to Keys, the players in the side didn't respond well to them either and it spells trouble for Amorim's future at Old Trafford.

Keys Says Amorim Wants Out

He expects Gareth Southgate to replace him

According to the former Sky Sports presenter on X (Twitter), Amorim may have already lost the United dressing room after his comments about them. Keys believes he wants out of the side already and could step down in the near future. Keys also suggested that the club were prepared to part ways too as it's cheaper to replace the manager than spend the money required to fit his system. The 67-year-old then claimed Gareth Southgate is the manager he expects to take over.

"Best informed guess re-United. They wanted Amorim but not 3-4-3. Had to sack ETH & accept it. Amorim lost players when he called them s***. He wants out. Cheaper to replace him than spend £1b on players to play his system. He goes. PR king Gareth Southgate takes over. Let’s see..."

Considering the hype that surrounded Amorim when he first took charge of United, it would be shocking to see his tenure come to an end so soon after his arrival, but with the Red Devils, anything is possible. Southgate has been out of action since he stepped down as England boss shortly after Euro 2024 last summer. His experience as a manager in club football doesn't stretch beyond three years as Middlesbrough boss between 2006-2009, but Keys believes he's the man United would turn to.